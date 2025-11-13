2026 CIS Ultimate Back To The 80's Annual Party

Hosted by
A Premier Sponsorship can help fund an entire program such as a mentor program on site, surrounding the most vulnerable students with the support they need to be successful.
*Introduced as Premier Sponsor at event
*Logo on event signage, CIS website, and social media posts
2 VIP Tables in Exclusive seating area - 20 TICKETS
1 drink ticket per guest
*CIS Swag for tables
A Gold Sponsorship can help fund an entire schools BackPack Program for a semester, giving our families who face food insecurity the confidence of having healthy meals over the weekend and holidays.
*Logo on event signage, CIS website, and social media posts
*1 reserved table - 10 TICKETS
*1 drink ticket per guest
*CIS Swag for tables
A Silver Sponsorship can help fund our Student Support Specialists, who work directly with our at-risk students every day at our targeted schools across Lexington City and Davidson County.
*Logo on event signage, CIS website, and social media posts
*5 tickets to event
A Bronze Sponsorship can help support any of our programs and services that directly target our at-risk students in schools across Lexington City and Davidson County.
*Logo on event signage, CIS website, and social media posts
*2 tickets to event
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!