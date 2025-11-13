Communities In Schools Of Lexington Inc

Communities In Schools Of Lexington Inc

2026 CIS Ultimate Back To The 80's Annual Party

206 E 3rd Ave

Lexington, NC 27292

Individual Ticket - Music, Dinner & Silent Auction
$50
Two Tickets - Music, Dinner & Silent Auction
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Premier Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

A Premier Sponsorship can help fund an entire program such as a mentor program on site, surrounding the most vulnerable students with the support they need to be successful.

*Introduced as Premier Sponsor at event

*Logo on event signage, CIS website, and social media posts


2 VIP Tables in Exclusive seating area - 20 TICKETS

1 drink ticket per guest


*CIS Swag for tables

Gold Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

A Gold Sponsorship can help fund an entire schools BackPack Program for a semester, giving our families who face food insecurity the confidence of having healthy meals over the weekend and holidays.

*Logo on event signage, CIS website, and social media posts

*1 reserved table - 10 TICKETS

*1 drink ticket per guest

*CIS Swag for tables

Silver Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

A Silver Sponsorship can help fund our Student Support Specialists, who work directly with our at-risk students every day at our targeted schools across Lexington City and Davidson County.

*Logo on event signage, CIS website, and social media posts

*5 tickets to event

Bronze Sponsor
$250

A Bronze Sponsorship can help support any of our programs and services that directly target our at-risk students in schools across Lexington City and Davidson County.

*Logo on event signage, CIS website, and social media posts

*2 tickets to event

