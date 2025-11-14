Rotary Club Of Andover Charitable Tr

Offered by

Rotary Club Of Andover Charitable Tr

About this shop

2026 Citizens Who Care Sponsorship, Program Ads & Shout Outs

Congratulatory Shout Out item
Congratulatory Shout Out
$25

Help us celebrate your honoree with a special congratulatory ONE LINE message which will appear in the program book.

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

Benefits: Event presented by [Your Company], full page color ad inside front cover of program book, large logo on event signage, recognition in opening & closing remarks, logo with link on Rotary website and social media. 10 tickets to event.

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Benefits: Half-page color ad inside back cover of program book, logo on event signage, recognition from the podium, logo with link on Rotary website and social media. 6 tickets to event.

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Benefits: Half-page B&W ad in program book, logo on signage near event entrance, listing on Rotary website and social media. 4 tickets to event.

Bronze Sponsor
$500

Benefits: Third page B&W ad in program book, name listed on signage, listing on Rotary website and social media. 2 tickets to event.

Silent Auction Sponsor
$1,200

Logo on auction bid sheets, half-page B&W ad in program book, listing on Rotary website and social media, recognition from the podium during the event.

Podium Sponsor
$600

Logo on podium, third-page B&W ad in program book, listing on Rotary website and social media, recognition during speaking segments.

Program ad ONLY - Back Cover Full Page
$1,550

Back cover full page color ad. Dimensions: 5.5” wide x 8.5” high with 0.25" bleed

Program ad ONLY - Inside Back Cover
$1,250

Inside back cover full page color ad (if available). Dimensions: 5.5” wide x 8.5” high with 0.25" bleed

Program ad ONLY - Full Page B&W
$750

Full page B&W ad in program book. Dimensions: 5.0" w x 8.0" h

Program ad ONLY - Half Page B&W
$550

Half page B&W ad in program book. Dimensions: 5.0"w x 4.0"h (horizontal).

Program ad ONLY - Third Page B&W
$275

Third page B&W ad in program book. Dimensions: 2.5"w x 4.0"h (vertical)

Add a donation for Rotary Club Of Andover Charitable Tr

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!