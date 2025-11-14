2026 Citizens Who Care Sponsorship, Program Ads & Shout Outs

Offered by
About this shop
Help us celebrate your honoree with a special congratulatory ONE LINE message which will appear in the program book.
Benefits: Event presented by [Your Company], full page color ad inside front cover of program book, large logo on event signage, recognition in opening & closing remarks, logo with link on Rotary website and social media. 10 tickets to event.
Benefits: Half-page color ad inside back cover of program book, logo on event signage, recognition from the podium, logo with link on Rotary website and social media. 6 tickets to event.
Benefits: Half-page B&W ad in program book, logo on signage near event entrance, listing on Rotary website and social media. 4 tickets to event.
Benefits: Third page B&W ad in program book, name listed on signage, listing on Rotary website and social media. 2 tickets to event.
Logo on auction bid sheets, half-page B&W ad in program book, listing on Rotary website and social media, recognition from the podium during the event.
Logo on podium, third-page B&W ad in program book, listing on Rotary website and social media, recognition during speaking segments.
Back cover full page color ad. Dimensions: 5.5” wide x 8.5” high with 0.25" bleed
Inside back cover full page color ad (if available). Dimensions: 5.5” wide x 8.5” high with 0.25" bleed
Full page B&W ad in program book. Dimensions: 5.0" w x 8.0" h
Half page B&W ad in program book. Dimensions: 5.0"w x 4.0"h (horizontal).
Third page B&W ad in program book. Dimensions: 2.5"w x 4.0"h (vertical)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!