2026 City Of Lakes Youth Hockey Assn's Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
$120 Value
Starting bid
$70 Value
Starting bid
$40 Value
Starting bid
$50 Value
A basket full of catnip and toys
Starting bid
$100 Value
Starting bid
Kirill Kaprizov contract makes Wild star NHL's highest paid ...Kirill Kaprizov, often dubbed "Kirill the Thrill," is a superstar left-winger for the Minnesota Wild, widely recognized as one of the NHL's premier offensive talents. As of late 2025, he signed an eight-year, $136 million extension ($17M AAV), making him the highest-paid player in league history.
Estimated Market Value: $100
Starting bid
$100 Value
XSWild Practice Jersey, Wild Hat and $25.00 Scheel Gift Card
Starting bid
$50 Value
Bobblehead, Frost Barbie Belt Bag and Frost Hat
Starting bid
$50 Value
Girls Frost Bundle #2 Frost Belt Bag, Kendall Coyne Schofied
Starting bid
$60 Value
Wild Fleece Blanket, Wild Puzzle and Wild Inflatbile Beach Ball,
Starting bid
$140 Value
Starting bid
$75.00 Value
Starting bid
Enjoy everyday comfort and convenience with these Calio / ZeroTie‑style hands‑free sneakers, designed to be slipped on and off without bending down or tying laces. Featuring ZeroTie® hands‑free technology, these sneakers automatically adjust as you step in, offering a secure, comfortable fit while maintaining a modern athletic look. They’re ideal for busy lifestyles, travel days, walking, coaching on the rink or field, or anyone looking for easier footwear without sacrificing support.
Donor: Dave's Sports Shop - Fridley
Estimated Market Value: $70 per
Item Restrictions: Shoes can be exchanged for correct size at Dave's Sporting Goods. Subject to size and style availability.
Starting bid
$30 Value
Frost Hat and Jewelry Set
Starting bid
$300.00 Value
Christmas Tree, Wreath, Stockings and Hats
Starting bid
$150 Value
Gift Cards
Starting bid
Sweet treats and bubble tea lovers will love this Bober Tea & Mochi Dough – Dinkytown gift card bundle, perfect for quick treats, study breaks, or dessert runs near the University of Minnesota campus.
This package includes five (5) $15 gift cards to Bober Tea & Mochi Dough, a Dinkytown favorite known for premium bubble tea and Japanese‑style mochi donuts. With vibrant flavors, rotating donut selections, and Instagram‑worthy drinks, it’s a go‑to spot for students, families, and anyone with a sweet tooth.
Donor: Bober Tea & Mochi Dough Dinkytown
Estimated Market Value: $75
Starting bid
$350.00 Value MN Lynx Courtside tickets (2) – May 17, Section 7 Row B
Starting bid
$100 Value
2 Passes
Starting bid
$200 Value 1 hour of Augsburg Ice time , Davianni's party room and 3 large pizza. Birthday or Hocet team party!
Starting bid
$150 Value
Starting bid
$250 Value
Starting bid
$175 Value
Starting bid
$250 Value
Joel Eriksson Ek signed jersey
Starting bid
$450 Value
Twins Champions Club tickets (2) with pre-game meal and parking
Starting bid
$400 Value
350.00 Moeller & Hazelwood Giftcard
Starting bid
$695 Value
Starting bid
🌲✨ Northwoods Luxury Escape on the Yellow River ✨🌲
7 Days / 6 Nights | Private Cabin Retreat Near Spooner, WI
Escape to the North Woods for a cozy cabin stay, complete with quiet mornings, starry nights, and time to truly unwind. Dates arranged directly with owner, Cory Larson
Imagine waking up to sunlight shimmering on the river, coffee in hand, surrounded by nothing but towering pines and total peace. This is your chance to escape the noise and retreat to your own private 20-acre Northwoods sanctuary—just 2 hours from Minneapolis. Rare 6-night stay—longer than most vacation packages
What You’ll Love
🛏 Room for Everyone
📅 Fine Print (Easy + Flexible!)
💛 Donated Generously By💛
Cory & Lion Cristina Larson
Starting bid
An elite collectible for hockey fans and collectors alike! This jersey is hand‑signed by Nathan MacKinnon (#29), superstar center for the Colorado Avalanche and one of the NHL’s most dominant players. A Stanley Cup Champion and league MVP, MacKinnon’s signature is highly sought after.
This autographed jersey is perfect for display in a home, office, or fan cave and makes a standout centerpiece in any collection. Authentication is included for peace of mind.
Estimated Market Value $250
Starting bid
MN Made Rebel Loon!
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