Hosted by

City Of Lakes Youth Hockey Assn

About this event

Sales closed

2026 City Of Lakes Youth Hockey Assn's Silent Auction

EH Taylor Bourbon item
EH Taylor Bourbon
$20

Starting bid

$120 Value

Larceny Private Barrel item
Larceny Private Barrel
$20

Starting bid

$70 Value

1792 Bourbon item
1792 Bourbon
$20

Starting bid

$40 Value

Cat Lover Basket item
Cat Lover Basket
$20

Starting bid

$50 Value


A basket full of catnip and toys

Dapper Wolf Barbershop Gift Card item
Dapper Wolf Barbershop Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

$100 Value

Signed Kirill Kaprizov photo + wild hat item
Signed Kirill Kaprizov photo + wild hat
$20

Starting bid

Kirill Kaprizov contract makes Wild star NHL's highest paid ...Kirill Kaprizov, often dubbed "Kirill the Thrill," is a superstar left-winger for the Minnesota Wild, widely recognized as one of the NHL's premier offensive talents. As of late 2025, he signed an eight-year, $136 million extension ($17M AAV), making him the highest-paid player in league history.
Estimated Market Value: $100

Kids Wild Fan #1 Practice jersey, $25.00 Scheel GC hat item
Kids Wild Fan #1 Practice jersey, $25.00 Scheel GC hat
$20

Starting bid

$100 Value


XSWild Practice Jersey, Wild Hat and $25.00 Scheel Gift Card

Mini or Mite Authentic Frost Bundle #1 item
Mini or Mite Authentic Frost Bundle #1
$20

Starting bid

$50 Value


Bobblehead, Frost Barbie Belt Bag and Frost Hat

Girls Frost Bundle #2 Frost Belt Bag, Kendall Coyne Schofied item
Girls Frost Bundle #2 Frost Belt Bag, Kendall Coyne Schofied item
Girls Frost Bundle #2 Frost Belt Bag, Kendall Coyne Schofied
$20

Starting bid

$50 Value


Girls Frost Bundle #2 Frost Belt Bag, Kendall Coyne Schofied

Wild Bundle #2 Wild Fleece Blanket, Wild Puzzle and Bal item
Wild Bundle #2 Wild Fleece Blanket, Wild Puzzle and Bal
$20

Starting bid

$60 Value


Wild Fleece Blanket, Wild Puzzle and Wild Inflatbile Beach Ball,

Jaden McDaniels Signed Jersey XL item
Jaden McDaniels Signed Jersey XL
$20

Starting bid

$140 Value

El Burrito & Mochi/Boba Gift cards item
El Burrito & Mochi/Boba Gift cards
$20

Starting bid

$75.00 Value

Calio / ZeroTie Hands‑Free Sneakers 2 pairs trade in for you item
Calio / ZeroTie Hands‑Free Sneakers 2 pairs trade in for you item
Calio / ZeroTie Hands‑Free Sneakers 2 pairs trade in for you item
Calio / ZeroTie Hands‑Free Sneakers 2 pairs trade in for you
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy everyday comfort and convenience with these Calio / ZeroTie‑style hands‑free sneakers, designed to be slipped on and off without bending down or tying laces. Featuring ZeroTie® hands‑free technology, these sneakers automatically adjust as you step in, offering a secure, comfortable fit while maintaining a modern athletic look. They’re ideal for busy lifestyles, travel days, walking, coaching on the rink or field, or anyone looking for easier footwear without sacrificing support.
Donor: Dave's Sports Shop - Fridley
Estimated Market Value: $70 per
Item Restrictions: Shoes can be exchanged for correct size at Dave's Sporting Goods. Subject to size and style availability.

Girls Frost Bundle #3 item
Girls Frost Bundle #3
$10

Starting bid

$30 Value


Frost Hat and Jewelry Set

Hansen Tree Farm – wreath and tree / 2 custom knit Christmas item
Hansen Tree Farm – wreath and tree / 2 custom knit Christmas
$40

Starting bid

$300.00 Value


Christmas Tree, Wreath, Stockings and Hats

NE Social $75.00 & Theater Latte Da ticekts for 2 item
NE Social $75.00 & Theater Latte Da ticekts for 2 item
NE Social $75.00 & Theater Latte Da ticekts for 2
$40

Starting bid

$150 Value


Gift Cards

Bober Tea & Mochi Dough Dinkytown item
Bober Tea & Mochi Dough Dinkytown
$20

Starting bid

Sweet treats and bubble tea lovers will love this Bober Tea & Mochi Dough – Dinkytown gift card bundle, perfect for quick treats, study breaks, or dessert runs near the University of Minnesota campus.

This package includes five (5) $15 gift cards to Bober Tea & Mochi Dough, a Dinkytown favorite known for premium bubble tea and Japanese‑style mochi donuts. With vibrant flavors, rotating donut selections, and Instagram‑worthy drinks, it’s a go‑to spot for students, families, and anyone with a sweet tooth.
Donor: Bober Tea & Mochi Dough Dinkytown
Estimated Market Value: $75

MN Lynx Courtside tickets (2) May 17 item
MN Lynx Courtside tickets (2) May 17
$40

Starting bid

$350.00 Value MN Lynx Courtside tickets (2) – May 17, Section 7 Row B

Watershed Spa 2 bath house passes item
Watershed Spa 2 bath house passes
$40

Starting bid

$100 Value


2 Passes

Augsburg Ice Time 1 hour and Davanni's Party Room Pizza item
Augsburg Ice Time 1 hour and Davanni's Party Room Pizza
$40

Starting bid

$200 Value 1 hour of Augsburg Ice time , Davianni's party room and 3 large pizza. Birthday or Hocet team party!

Girls Lacrosse Clinic/Lessons item
Girls Lacrosse Clinic/Lessons
$40

Starting bid

$150 Value

Spaghetti Dinner Kit & $100 Liquor GC item
Spaghetti Dinner Kit & $100 Liquor GC
$40

Starting bid

$250 Value

Science Museum & Gabe's & Mochi Bundle item
Science Museum & Gabe's & Mochi Bundle
$40

Starting bid

$175 Value

Ultimate Wild | Joel Eriksson signed jersey item
Ultimate Wild | Joel Eriksson signed jersey
$75

Starting bid

$250 Value

Joel Eriksson Ek signed jersey

Twins Champions Club Tickets (2) item
Twins Champions Club Tickets (2)
$75

Starting bid

$450 Value


Twins Champions Club tickets (2) with pre-game meal and parking

Mother' Day Package item
Mother' Day Package
$75

Starting bid

$400 Value


350.00 Moeller & Hazelwood Giftcard

Girls Hockey Camp Registration item
Girls Hockey Camp Registration
$75

Starting bid

$695 Value

Northwoods Escape on the Yellow River item
Northwoods Escape on the Yellow River item
Northwoods Escape on the Yellow River item
Northwoods Escape on the Yellow River
$500

Starting bid

🌲✨ Northwoods Luxury Escape on the Yellow River ✨🌲

 7 Days / 6 Nights | Private Cabin Retreat Near Spooner, WI

Escape to the North Woods for a cozy cabin stay, complete with quiet mornings, starry nights, and time to truly unwind. Dates arranged directly with owner, Cory Larson  


Imagine waking up to sunlight shimmering on the river, coffee in hand, surrounded by nothing but towering pines and total peace. This is your chance to escape the noise and retreat to your own private 20-acre Northwoods sanctuary—just 2 hours from Minneapolis. Rare 6-night stay—longer than most vacation packages

  • Minimal blackout dates = easy to plan
  • Sleeps a crowd—perfect for shared memories + shared cost value

What You’ll Love

  • Stunning riverfront views of the Yellow River
  • 20 acres of private woods to explore
  • Walking trails right outside your door
  • Space to unplug, recharge, and reconnect
  • Bring your own canoe/kayak and enjoy the water

🛏 Room for Everyone

  • 1 King | 4 Queen | 3 Twin beds
  • Additional room for air mattresses
  • Ideal for families, couples, or group getaways

📅 Fine Print (Easy + Flexible!)

  • Dates arranged directly with owner + very few blackout dates

💛 Donated Generously By💛 

Cory & Lion Cristina Larson

Nathan MacKinnon #29 Signed Jersey
$75

Starting bid

An elite collectible for hockey fans and collectors alike! This jersey is hand‑signed by Nathan MacKinnon (#29), superstar center for the Colorado Avalanche and one of the NHL’s most dominant players. A Stanley Cup Champion and league MVP, MacKinnon’s signature is highly sought after.
This autographed jersey is perfect for display in a home, office, or fan cave and makes a standout centerpiece in any collection. Authentication is included for peace of mind.
Estimated Market Value $250

MN Rebel Hat retals for $45.00 item
MN Rebel Hat retals for $45.00
$15

Starting bid

MN Made Rebel Loon!

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