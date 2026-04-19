2026 City Of Lakes Youth Hockey Assn's Silent Auction

Sweet treats and bubble tea lovers will love this Bober Tea & Mochi Dough – Dinkytown gift card bundle, perfect for quick treats, study breaks, or dessert runs near the University of Minnesota campus.

This package includes five (5) $15 gift cards to Bober Tea & Mochi Dough, a Dinkytown favorite known for premium bubble tea and Japanese‑style mochi donuts. With vibrant flavors, rotating donut selections, and Instagram‑worthy drinks, it’s a go‑to spot for students, families, and anyone with a sweet tooth.

Donor: Bober Tea & Mochi Dough Dinkytown

Estimated Market Value: $75