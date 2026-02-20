2026 City Youth Tournament

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About this event
ALL EVENTS is a separate Event and will cost $3.00. To enter All Events, the proper spot must be marked on the entry form and the extra $5.00 fee paid. A bowler who pays for All Events and who completes the Team, Singles, and Doubles events is eligible to earn an award for All Events. Should a bowler place first in both the Scratch and Handicap All Events, the scratch award will take priority. The handicap award will then be given to the second place winner.
SCRATCH SINGLES is also a separate Event and costs $7.00. To enter the Scratch Singles Event, the proper spot must be marked on the entry form and the extra $5.00 fee paid. Scratch Singles will be mixed (boys and girls competing against each other). Scholarships for Scratch Singles will be awarded depending on the number of entries received for event.
Each bowler may enter doubles with up to two partners.
Payment due upon check-in from sponsor.
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