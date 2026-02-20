2026 City Youth Tournament

ALL EVENTS is a separate Event and will cost $3.00. To enter All Events, the proper spot must be marked on the entry form and the extra $5.00 fee paid. A bowler who pays for All Events and who completes the Team, Singles, and Doubles events is eligible to earn an award for All Events. Should a bowler place first in both the Scratch and Handicap All Events, the scratch award will take priority. The handicap award will then be given to the second place winner.