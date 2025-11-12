2026 CJRA & CHSRA D8 CASINO NIGHT

Hosted by
About this event
Murrieta, CA 92563, USA
Dinner for 1, Casino Chips ($300 worth of chips), and Open Bar
• Premier logo placement on all event materials, signage, and social media
• Recognition by the emcee throughout the night
• Reserved VIP table for 8 (Dinner, Casino Chips,Drinks)
• Banner placement at the entrance and main casino floor
• Full-page ad in event program
• Option to include promotional material in guest bags
• Logo displayed at the bar and on gaming tables
• 4 VIP tickets(Dinner, Casino Chips,Drinks)
• Recognition in all event promotions and on social media
• ½-page ad in event program
• Option to include promotional material in guest bags
Logo on one casino table
• 2 event tickets (Dinner, Casino Chips,Drinks)
• Recognition on sponsor signage and social media
• Quarter-page ad in program
• Company name on a casino table
• Recognition on signage and social media
Logo on dessert table
• Name listed on sponsor board
• Social media thank-you shoutout
$
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