junior rodeo assn of california

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junior rodeo assn of california

About this event

2026 CJRA & CHSRA D8 CASINO NIGHT

35245 Briggs Rd

Murrieta, CA 92563, USA

General Admission
$150

Dinner for 1, Casino Chips ($300 worth of chips), and Open Bar

Gold Buckle Sponsor
$5,000

• Premier logo placement on all event materials, signage, and social media

• Recognition by the emcee throughout the night

• Reserved VIP table for 8 (Dinner, Casino Chips,Drinks)

• Banner placement at the entrance and main casino floor

• Full-page ad in event program

• Option to include promotional material in guest bags

Sweetheart Sponsor
$2,500

• Logo displayed at the bar and on gaming tables

• 4 VIP tickets(Dinner, Casino Chips,Drinks)

• Recognition in all event promotions and on social media

• ½-page ad in event program

• Option to include promotional material in guest bags

Lucky in Love Sponsor
$1,000

Logo on one casino table

• 2 event tickets (Dinner, Casino Chips,Drinks)

• Recognition on sponsor signage and social media

• Quarter-page ad in program

Cowboy Cupid Table Sponsor
$500

• Company name on a casino table

• Recognition on signage and social media

Dessert Table Sponsor
$300

Logo on dessert table

Rodeo Sweetheart Supporter
$250

• Name listed on sponsor board

• Social media thank-you shoutout

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