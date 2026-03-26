2026 Clay Shoot Sponsorship & Team Entry

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About this event
Your Company name featured on Signage at a shooing station along the course.
Spotlight your company during the awards ceremony celebration.
Enter your Team (of four shooters) into the competition.
Your company kicks off the day with signage and recognition as shooters gather
High Visibility recognition while everyone comes together for the post- shoot meal.
Your logo tied to the most essential part of the day, ammunition for every shooter.
$
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