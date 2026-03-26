Our World at H.O.P.E. Park

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Our World at H.O.P.E. Park

About this event

2026 Clay Shoot Sponsorship & Team Entry

895 Baptist Camp Rd

Griffin, GA 30223, USA

Station Sponsor
$250

Your Company name featured on Signage at a shooing station along the course.

Awards Sponsor
$500

Spotlight your company during the awards ceremony celebration.

Team Entry
$1,000

Enter your Team (of four shooters) into the competition.

Breakfast Sponsor
$1,000

Your company kicks off the day with signage and recognition as shooters gather

Lunch Sponsor
$1,500

High Visibility recognition while everyone comes together for the post- shoot meal.

Ammunition Sponsor
$2,500

Your logo tied to the most essential part of the day, ammunition for every shooter.

Add a donation for Our World at H.O.P.E. Park

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