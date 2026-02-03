2026 CLC Spring Gala: A Night at the Races

EXCLUSIVE OPPORTUNITY:

Recognition on all promotional materials as PRESENTING SPONSOR. Logo placement on event signage, social media, website and printed materials, inclusion in advertising (radio, printed, social media, newsletters), Verbal Recognition by CLC Leadership during event,

Exclusive banner on campus for one year, corporate item in swag bags,

Full page yearbook ad (MUST provide commitment and content by March 1st), 4 tickets to the event, 8 drink tickets, and 8 race cards.

**While still available for purchase, we will not be able to highlight you on our event signage if received after March 1, 2026.