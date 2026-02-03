2026 CLC Spring Gala: A Night at the Races

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About this event
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Access to the event for 1 individual 18+ and includes 2 drink tickets, 2 race cards, and light fare options. Drink tickets include beer and wine for 21+ guests only.
Access to the event for 2 individuals 18+ and includes 4 drink tickets, 4 race cards, and light fare options. Drink tickets include beer and wine for 21+ guests only.
Name listed on event signage, recognition on social media, listing as Spring Gala sponsor in the yearbook, access to the event for an individual, 2 drink tickets, and 2 race cards.
**While still available for purchase, we will not be able to highlight you on our event signage if received after March 1, 2026.
EXCLUSIVE WINNER'S CIRCLE CATEGORY SPONSOR
Name or Logo on event signage, signage in concessions area, verbal recognition by MC during event, 2 tickets to the event, 4 drink tickets, and 4 race cards.
**While still available for purchase, we will not be able to highlight you on our event signage if received after March 1, 2026.
EXCLUSIVE WINNER'S CIRCLE CATEGORY SPONSOR
Name or Logo on event signage, prominent signage in reception area, Name or Logo printed on menu cards, verbal recognition by MC during event, 2 tickets to the event, 4 drink tickets, and 4 race cards.
**While still available for purchase, we will not be able to highlight you on our event signage if received after March 1, 2026.
EXCLUSIVE WINNER'S CIRCLE CATEGORY SPONSOR
Name or Logo on event signage, Name or logo on signage in photo booth area, verbal recognition by MC during event, 2 tickets to the event, 4 drink tickets, and 4 race cards.
**While still available for purchase, we will not be able to highlight you on our event signage if received after March 1, 2026.
EXCLUSIVE WINNER'S CIRCLE CATEGORY SPONSOR
Name or Logo on event signage, signage at registration area, Name or Logo printed on napkins, 2 tickets to the event, 4 drink tickets, and 4 race cards.
**While still available for purchase, we will not be able to highlight you on our event signage if received after March 1, 2026.
Name listed on event signage, recognition on social media, name listed in the school's weekly news as Spring Gala Sponsor, 1/4 page yearbook ad (MUST provide commitment and content by March 1st), 2 tickets to the event, 4 drink tickets, and 4 race tickets.
**While still available for purchase, we will not be able to highlight you on our event signage if received after March 1, 2026.
Name or Logo listed on event signage, recognition on social media and school website, name listed in the school's weekly news as Spring Gala Sponsor, Name or Logo displayed on a banner on school campus, corporate item in swag bags, 1/2 page yearbook ad (MUST provide commitment and content by March 1st), 2 tickets to the event, 4 drink tickets, and 4 race tickets.
**While still available for purchase, we will not be able to highlight you on our event signage if received after March 1, 2026.
EXCLUSIVE OPPORTUNITY:
Recognition on all promotional materials as PRESENTING SPONSOR. Logo placement on event signage, social media, website and printed materials, inclusion in advertising (radio, printed, social media, newsletters), Verbal Recognition by CLC Leadership during event,
Exclusive banner on campus for one year, corporate item in swag bags,
Full page yearbook ad (MUST provide commitment and content by March 1st), 4 tickets to the event, 8 drink tickets, and 8 race cards.
**While still available for purchase, we will not be able to highlight you on our event signage if received after March 1, 2026.
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