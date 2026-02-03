2026 Cleburne Arts Festival

About this event
For creators of original handmade goods and visual art, including painting, drawing, photography, sculpture, ceramics, woodworking, fiber arts, jewelry, candles, home décor, and mixed media.
If you made it by hand and it's meant to be displayed, worn, used, or admired, this is your space.
✅ Must be your own original handmade work
❌ No mass-produced, AI-generated, imported, or resale items
This category is for small businesses and service providers that are not selling original arts or crafts, do not operate as nonprofits, and are not food vendors.
Perfect for local boutiques, service companies, retail shops, or informational booths looking to connect with the community and gain visibility.
✅ Local businesses offering services or retail products
✅ Community-based programs, brick-and-mortar shops, or small brands
❌ No network marketing or MLMs (Scentsy, Paparazzi, Herbalife, etc.)
For registered nonprofit organizations that wish to share their mission with the community. Booths may include educational displays, service information, giveaways, or interactive activities.
✅ Must be a recognized 501(c)(3) or equivalent
✅ Can include items for donation-based fundraising
We welcome food trucks and mobile food vendors offering a wide range of cuisines and treats from savory meals to sweet snacks and refreshing drinks.
✅ All trucks must have a current health permit and meet fire safety requirements
