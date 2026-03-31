2026 Clinton-Massie Athletics Booster - Golf Sponsorships

Hosted by
About this event
Two large banners showcasing your company as the Title Sponsor for the 2026 Clinton-Massie Athletics Boosters golf outing. Signs posted at entrance of golf course and at registration.
Have your company or organization be the reason everyone gets their swings in before the Outing starts! New in 2026 is the opportunity to be a Driving Range Sponsor which will proudly display your company logo at the entrance to the Driving Range where all 2026 Clinton-Massie Boosters Golf Outing will be able to get some warm-up swings before the round - because of you!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!