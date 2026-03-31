Clinton-Massie Athletics Boosters

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Clinton-Massie Athletics Boosters

About this event

2026 Clinton-Massie Athletics Booster - Golf Sponsorships

Tournament Sponsor item
Tournament Sponsor
$2,500

Two large banners showcasing your company as the Title Sponsor for the 2026 Clinton-Massie Athletics Boosters golf outing. Signs posted at entrance of golf course and at registration.

2026 Hole Sponsorship item
2026 Hole Sponsorship
$100
Business sign located at one of the 18 tee boxes at Majestic Springs.
2026 Beverage Cart Sponsor item
2026 Beverage Cart Sponsor
$750
Your business signage on the beverage cart which will be traversing the course all day taking care of our golfers!
2026 Cart Sponsor item
2026 Cart Sponsor
$500
Business signage adorning each golf cart.
Driving Range Sponsorship item
Driving Range Sponsorship
$1,000

Have your company or organization be the reason everyone gets their swings in before the Outing starts! New in 2026 is the opportunity to be a Driving Range Sponsor which will proudly display your company logo at the entrance to the Driving Range where all 2026 Clinton-Massie Boosters Golf Outing will be able to get some warm-up swings before the round - because of you!

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