North Atlantic Cluster III Founders' Day

280 Davenport Ave

New Rochelle, NY 10805, USA

AKA Graduate Member
$165

Graduate Members: Please bring a government-issued photo ID for verification at registration.

Graduate members participating in the Rededication Ceremony must also present their current financial card at check-in.

Refund Policy: All payments are non-refundable. We appreciate your understanding and support as event proceeds help us honor our Founders’ legacy and support ongoing programming.

Guest
$165

All attendees are required to present a government-issued photo ID for verification at registration.

Refund Policy: All payments are non-refundable. We appreciate your understanding and support as event proceeds help us honor our Founders’ legacy and support ongoing programming.

AKA Undergraduate Member
$130

Undergraduate Members: Please bring a government-issued photo ID for verification at registration.

Undergraduate members participating in the Rededication Ceremony must also present their current financial card at check-in.

Refund Policy: All payments are non-refundable. We appreciate your understanding and support as event proceeds help us honor our Founders’ legacy and support ongoing programming.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing