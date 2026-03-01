Caribbean Medical Mission of NJ

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Caribbean Medical Mission of NJ

About this event

2026 CMM Annual Elegant All White Benefit

1301 Frank Sinatra Dr

Hoboken, NJ 07030, USA

Elegant All White Benefit
$175

Please print ticket or have barcode readily available for cruise entrance (scanning tickets) Dear Supporter, 1301 Frank Sinatra Dr.,

Hoboken, NJ 07030 **Boarding: ** 6:30 PM **Sail: ** 7:30 PM - 11:00 PM **Parking: ** Please allow extra time for parking and note that fees apply. For more information, visit our website at https://cmmonj.org. Thank you for your continued support. We look forward to seeing you on Saturday. Best regards, Sharon Addison Public Relations Chair [email protected]

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