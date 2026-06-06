2026 CMM Black Tie Gala

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About this event
Totowa, NJ 07512, USA
Please print out ticket or download the QR code so we can scan it for admission
Please consider sponsoring an ODASIS student for the event.
The goal of the Office for Diversity and Academic Success in the Sciences (ODASIS) is to increase the recruitment and academic success of underrepresented students, as well as educationally and economically disadvantaged students, who are interested in pursuing careers in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics professions. ODASIS intends to improve the percentage of underrepresented students entering the scientific fields by encouraging academic achievement in the sciences through unique and rigorous academic support. ODASIS aims to minimize the achievement gap in professional education as well as create a highly qualified and diverse workforce.
Ticket for 10 Guests
* Recognition by MC at Gala throughout the evening
* Recognition in all Gala Highlights on the website & social media
* Premium Logo Placement on Gala receipt
Full page in CMM Gala Journal
* Press Release mention
Ad copy should be supplied as an Microsoft Word File. Any logos should be sent as High-Resolution PDF,
EPS, pr .JPEG format. If providing print-ready files, high resolution PDF format is preferred, minimum
resolution is 300dpi. Fonts need to be outlined and links embedded. No bleeds. For questions regarding
submitting files for print, please call Dr.Telesford+1 (973) 462-0965 or Angela Vaughan 1(856) 340-2551.Send response to [email protected].
We do not accept any submissions by mail or fax. Deadline for all ad submissions is October 11th
Tickets for 6
Recognition by MC at Gala
* Recognition in all Gala Highlights on the website
*Full Page in CMM Gala Journal
Ad copy should be supplied as an Microsoft Word File. Any logos should be sent as High-Resolution PDF,
EPS, pr .JPEG format. If providing print-ready files, high resolution PDF format is preferred, minimum
resolution is 300dpi. Fonts need to be outlined and links embedded. No bleeds. For questions regarding
submitting files for print, please call Dr.Telesford+1 (973) 462-0965 or Angela Vaughan 1(856) 340-2551. Send response to [email protected].
We do not accept any submissions by mail or fax. Deadline for all ad submissions is October 11th
Ticket for 2
*Half a page in CMM Gala Journal
Ad copy should be supplied as an Microsoft Word File. Any logos should be sent as High-Resolution PDF,
EPS, pr .JPEG format. If providing print-ready files, high resolution PDF format is preferred, minimum
resolution is 300dpi. Fonts need to be outlined and links embedded. No bleeds. For questions regarding
submitting files for print, please call +1 (973) 462-0965 or Angela Vaughan +1-856-340-2551 Send response to [email protected].
We do not accept any submissions by mail or fax. Deadline for all ad submissions is October 11th
Full Page Advertisement in the Ad Journal
Ad copy should be supplied as an Microsoft Word File. Any logos should be sent as High-Resolution PDF,
EPS, pr .JPEG format. If providing print-ready files, high resolution PDF format is preferred, minimum
resolution is 300dpi. Fonts need to be outlined and links embedded. No bleeds. For questions regarding
submitting files for print, please call +1 (973) 462-0965 or Angela Vaughan + 1 (856) 856-340-2551 Send response to [email protected].
We do not accept any submissions by mail or fax. Deadline for all ad submissions is October 11th
Half Page Advertisement in the Ad Journal
Ad copy should be supplied as an Microsoft Word File. Any logos should be sent as High-Resolution PDF,
EPS, pr .JPEG format. If providing print-ready files, high resolution PDF format is preferred, minimum
resolution is 300dpi. Fonts need to be outlined and links embedded. No bleeds. For questions regarding
submitting files for print, please call Dr.Telesford .+1 (973) 462-0965 or Angela Vaughan +1 ( 856) 340-2551 Send response to [email protected].
We do not accept any submissions by mail or fax. Deadline for all ad submissions is October 11th
Quarter Page Advertisement in the Ad Journal
Ad copy should be supplied as an Microsoft Word File. Any logos should be sent as High-Resolution PDF,
EPS, pr .JPEG format. If providing print-ready files, high resolution PDF format is preferred, minimum
resolution is 300dpi. Fonts need to be outlined and links embedded. No bleeds. For questions regarding
submitting files for print, please call Dr.Telesford +1 (973) 462-0965 or Angela Vaughan +1 (856) 240-2551 Send response to [email protected].
We do not accept any submissions by mail or fax. Deadline for all ad submissions is October 11th
Media Production Sponsor
Video Production Sponsorship
Photo 360D Sponsorship
Business Cards
Ad copy should be supplied as an Microsoft Word File. Any logos should be sent as High-Resolution PDF,
EPS, pr .JPEG format. If providing print-ready files, high resolution PDF format is preferred, minimum
resolution is 300dpi. Fonts need to be outlined and links embedded. No bleeds. For questions regarding
submitting files for print, please call Angela Vaughan +1 (856) 340-2551. Send response to [email protected].
We do not accept any submissions by mail or fax. Deadline for all ad submissions is October 11th
Why it Matters- and why Now
In areas with limited resources, women in the Caribbean travel long distances or forego mammograms entirely due to prohibitive cost.
Early Detection dramatically improves outcomes and survival rates, yet accessibility remains a consistent barrier
During Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October),momentum and visibility are at their peak-making this a critical time to act!
Take Action Now!!
Donate today and share this link with your network.
Your donation can save a Life!!
Thank you for being a champion of health and hope for women across the Caribbean
Acknowledgement in the Ad Journal
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