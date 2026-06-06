Caribbean Medical Mission of NJ

Hosted by

Caribbean Medical Mission of NJ

About this event

2026 CMM Black Tie Gala

38 Lackawanna Ave

Totowa, NJ 07512, USA

General Admission
$180

Please print out ticket or download the QR code so we can scan it for admission

Sponsor an ODASIS student
$180

Please consider sponsoring an ODASIS student for the event.

The goal of the Office for Diversity and Academic Success in the Sciences (ODASIS) is to increase the recruitment and academic success of underrepresented students, as well as educationally and economically disadvantaged students, who are interested in pursuing careers in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics professions. ODASIS intends to improve the percentage of underrepresented students entering the scientific fields by encouraging academic achievement in the sciences through unique and rigorous academic support. ODASIS aims to minimize the achievement gap in professional education as well as create a highly qualified and diverse workforce.

Platinum Sponsorship
$5,000

Ticket for 10 Guests

* Recognition by MC at Gala throughout the evening
* Recognition in all Gala Highlights on the website & social media
* Premium Logo Placement on Gala receipt

Full page in CMM Gala Journal
* Press Release mention



Ad copy should be supplied as an Microsoft Word File. Any logos should be sent as High-Resolution PDF,
EPS, pr .JPEG format. If providing print-ready files, high resolution PDF format is preferred, minimum
resolution is 300dpi. Fonts need to be outlined and links embedded. No bleeds. For questions regarding
submitting files for print, please call Dr.Telesford+1 (973) 462-0965 or Angela Vaughan 1(856) 340-2551.Send response to [email protected].
We do not accept any submissions by mail or fax. Deadline for all ad submissions is October 11th

Gold Sponsorship
$2,500

Tickets for 6

Recognition by MC at Gala

* Recognition in all Gala Highlights on the website

*Full Page in CMM Gala Journal



Ad copy should be supplied as an Microsoft Word File. Any logos should be sent as High-Resolution PDF,
EPS, pr .JPEG format. If providing print-ready files, high resolution PDF format is preferred, minimum
resolution is 300dpi. Fonts need to be outlined and links embedded. No bleeds. For questions regarding
submitting files for print, please call Dr.Telesford+1 (973) 462-0965 or Angela Vaughan 1(856) 340-2551. Send response to [email protected].
We do not accept any submissions by mail or fax. Deadline for all ad submissions is October 11th

Silver Sponsorship
$1,250

Ticket for 2

*Half a page in CMM Gala Journal



Ad copy should be supplied as an Microsoft Word File. Any logos should be sent as High-Resolution PDF,
EPS, pr .JPEG format. If providing print-ready files, high resolution PDF format is preferred, minimum
resolution is 300dpi. Fonts need to be outlined and links embedded. No bleeds. For questions regarding
submitting files for print, please call +1 (973) 462-0965 or Angela Vaughan +1-856-340-2551 Send response to [email protected].
We do not accept any submissions by mail or fax. Deadline for all ad submissions is October 11th

Full Page Advertisement
$300

Full Page Advertisement in the Ad Journal

Ad copy should be supplied as an Microsoft Word File. Any logos should be sent as High-Resolution PDF,
EPS, pr .JPEG format. If providing print-ready files, high resolution PDF format is preferred, minimum
resolution is 300dpi. Fonts need to be outlined and links embedded. No bleeds. For questions regarding
submitting files for print, please call +1 (973) 462-0965 or Angela Vaughan + 1 (856) 856-340-2551 Send response to [email protected].
We do not accept any submissions by mail or fax. Deadline for all ad submissions is October 11th

Half Page Advertisement
$175

Half Page Advertisement in the Ad Journal

Ad copy should be supplied as an Microsoft Word File. Any logos should be sent as High-Resolution PDF,
EPS, pr .JPEG format. If providing print-ready files, high resolution PDF format is preferred, minimum
resolution is 300dpi. Fonts need to be outlined and links embedded. No bleeds. For questions regarding
submitting files for print, please call Dr.Telesford .+1 (973) 462-0965 or Angela Vaughan +1 ( 856) 340-2551 Send response to [email protected].
We do not accept any submissions by mail or fax. Deadline for all ad submissions is October 11th

Quarter Page Advertisement
$125

Quarter Page Advertisement in the Ad Journal

Ad copy should be supplied as an Microsoft Word File. Any logos should be sent as High-Resolution PDF,
EPS, pr .JPEG format. If providing print-ready files, high resolution PDF format is preferred, minimum
resolution is 300dpi. Fonts need to be outlined and links embedded. No bleeds. For questions regarding
submitting files for print, please call Dr.Telesford +1 (973) 462-0965 or Angela Vaughan +1 (856) 240-2551 Send response to [email protected].
We do not accept any submissions by mail or fax. Deadline for all ad submissions is October 11th

Production
$1,000

Media Production Sponsor

Video
$600

Video Production Sponsorship

Photo 360D
$350

Photo 360D Sponsorship

Business Cards
$100

Business Cards

Ad copy should be supplied as an Microsoft Word File. Any logos should be sent as High-Resolution PDF,
EPS, pr .JPEG format. If providing print-ready files, high resolution PDF format is preferred, minimum
resolution is 300dpi. Fonts need to be outlined and links embedded. No bleeds. For questions regarding
submitting files for print, please call Angela Vaughan +1 (856) 340-2551. Send response to [email protected].
We do not accept any submissions by mail or fax. Deadline for all ad submissions is October 11th

Mammograms in the Caribbean
$60

Why it Matters- and why Now

In areas with limited resources, women in the Caribbean travel long distances or forego mammograms entirely due to prohibitive cost.

Early Detection dramatically improves outcomes and survival rates, yet accessibility remains a consistent barrier

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October),momentum and visibility are at their peak-making this a critical time to act!

Take Action Now!!

Donate today and share this link with your network.

Your donation can save a Life!!

Thank you for being a champion of health and hope for women across the Caribbean

Acknowledgement
$60

Acknowledgement in the Ad Journal

Add a donation for Caribbean Medical Mission of NJ

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!