2026 CMM Black Tie Gala

Ticket for 10 Guests

* Recognition by MC at Gala throughout the evening

* Recognition in all Gala Highlights on the website & social media

* Premium Logo Placement on Gala receipt

Full page in CMM Gala Journal

* Press Release mention







Ad copy should be supplied as an Microsoft Word File. Any logos should be sent as High-Resolution PDF,

EPS, pr .JPEG format. If providing print-ready files, high resolution PDF format is preferred, minimum

resolution is 300dpi. Fonts need to be outlined and links embedded. No bleeds. For questions regarding

submitting files for print, please call Dr.Telesford+1 (973) 462-0965 or Angela Vaughan 1(856) 340-2551.Send response to [email protected].

We do not accept any submissions by mail or fax. Deadline for all ad submissions is October 11th