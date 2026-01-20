2026 CNY Stair Climb

Hosted by
Individual Climber Ticket
Volunteer ticket
You can share the climb with a partner. You both will receive the same keep sake tag but only one tag to hang. Both climbers will receive full climber packets.
Can't make it for the day of the climb. Sign up before August 15st and we will ship you a climber packet and tag for someone to climb for. This option is open to anyone to do and you can climb, walk, run, etc any amount you wish that is symbolic of 9/11.
This is not a climber tag, but a tag you can purchase to remember local LODD from our region. We have a list on our website of images/names that we can print on tags. Many of these from our Walk of Honor where we display their image during the entrance to the event. These must be ordered by Mid-August to ensure they are printed. They will be in the climber packet when you pick them up.
