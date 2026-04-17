2026 CO League State Championships

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About this event
Glenwood Springs, CO 81601, USA
We can not guarantee you will be near your team, but we will try, as we are adding spots beyond last year's camping perimeter.
We can not guarantee you will be near your team, but we will try, as we are adding spots beyond last year's camping perimeter.
We can not guarantee you will be near your team, but we will try, as we are adding spots beyond last year's camping perimeter.
We can not guarantee you will be near your team, but we will try, as we are adding spots beyond last year's camping perimeter.
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