Clowns of America International, INC

2026 COAI CONVENTION

2025 Rosa L Parks Blvd

Nashville, TN 37228, USA

Registration by Sep 30, 2025
$275

Early registration pricing for convention including the banquet.

Registration by Dec 31, 2025
$290

Grants entry with access to all areas and benefits of the convention including the banquet.

Registration after Dec 31-Apr 27
$300

Grants entry with access to all areas and benefits of the convention including the banquet.

Registration at the Door
$325

Grants entry with access to all areas and benefits of the convention including the banquet.

Extra Banquet Ticket
$50

Extra banquet ticket for a guest.

Daily Convention Pass
$150

This is a one day pass for the convention ONLY. Does not include the banquet.

International Registration by Sep 30, 2025
$250

International members early Convention registration by Sep 30, 2025

International Registration by Dec 31, 2025
$265

International members early Convention registration by Dec 31, 2025

International Registration by Apr 27, 2026
$300

International Registration from Dec 31, 2025 to Apr 27, 2026.

