2026 Coast Guard Community Festival Vendor Hub

Thank you for playing an important role in our event! Your participation supports our mission and the Coast Guard Community Festival.
Prior Approval Required.
This fee is for the sale of merchandise or a fund drive initiative by our Community Vendors.
Thank you for playing an important role in our event! Your participation supports our mission and the Coast Guard Community Festival.
Thank you for playing an important role in our event! Your participation supports our mission and the Coast Guard Community Festival.
Thank you for playing an important role in our event! Your participation supports our mission and the Coast Guard Community Festival.
1 Tent
Thank you for playing an important role in our event! Your participation supports our mission and the Coast Guard Community Festival.
1 Table, 2 Chairs
Thank you for playing an important role in our event! Your participation supports our mission and the Coast Guard Community Festival.
1 Tent, 1 Table & 2 Chairs
Thank you for playing an important role in our event! Your participation supports our mission and the Coast Guard Community Festival.
The official Challenge Coin of the Coast Guard Community Festival.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing