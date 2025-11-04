2026 Coast Guard Community Festival Vendor Hub

Merchandise Vendor Fee item
Merchandise Vendor Fee
$125

Community Venodor - Merch / Fundraising FeeFee item
$50

Prior Approval Required.

This fee is for the sale of merchandise or a fund drive initiative by our Community Vendors.

Food Vendor Fee - Single Item item
$225

Food Vendor Fee - Multi Item item
$325

Rental Equipment Fee item
$100

1 Tent

Rental Equipment Fee item
$50

1 Table, 2 Chairs

Rental Equipment Fee item
$150

1 Tent, 1 Table & 2 Chairs

Coast Guard Community Festival Challenge Coin item
Coast Guard Community Festival Challenge Coin
$10

The official Challenge Coin of the Coast Guard Community Festival.

