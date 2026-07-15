Coates Inc

Hosted by

Coates Inc

About this event

2026 Coates & Corks Wine Festival Fundraiser (Myles)

6918 Oak Ave

Gary, IN 46403, USA

General Admission
$60

✅Access to a limited number of wineries in attendance
✅Access to All Event Areas excluding VIP area ✅Enjoy live music and food vendors
✅Silent Auction & Raffle Participation.

VIP Admission
$85

✅Early Access: VIP guests can enter the event 1 hour before general admission.
✅Access to all wineries in attendance
✅Exclusive VIP area
✅Enjoy live music and food vendors.
✅ Silent Auction & Raffle Participation – Ability to bid and win prizes.

VIP Table Experience
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

✅Early Access: VIP guests can enter the event 1 hour before general admission.

✅Highboy table for up to 5 people
✅Access to all wineries in attendance
✅Enjoy live music and food vendors.
✅ Silent Auction & Raffle Participation – Ability to bid and win prizes.

Add a donation for Coates Inc

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