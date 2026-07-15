2026 Coates & Corks Wine Festival Fundraiser (Myles)

About this event
✅Access to a limited number of wineries in attendance
✅Access to All Event Areas excluding VIP area ✅Enjoy live music and food vendors
✅Silent Auction & Raffle Participation.
✅Early Access: VIP guests can enter the event 1 hour before general admission.
✅Access to all wineries in attendance
✅Exclusive VIP area
✅Enjoy live music and food vendors.
✅ Silent Auction & Raffle Participation – Ability to bid and win prizes.
✅Early Access: VIP guests can enter the event 1 hour before general admission.
✅Highboy table for up to 5 people
✅Access to all wineries in attendance
✅Enjoy live music and food vendors.
✅ Silent Auction & Raffle Participation – Ability to bid and win prizes.
$
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