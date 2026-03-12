2026 Cocktail Clash

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About this event
Third Floor, 333 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
2 complimentary event tickets
Recognition includes signage at the event, the event website, and social media pages
Visual recognition during the event
4 complimentary event tickets
Prominent recognition in all printed materials including signage at the event, the event website, and social media pages
Visual and audio recognition during the event
8 complimentary event tickets
Prominent recognition in all printed materials including signage at the event, the PWTA event website, and social media pages
Visual and audio recognition during the event
10 complimentary event tickets
Prominent recognition in all printed materials including signage at the event, the Angels’ Place and the Cocktail Clash event websites, and social media pages
Visual and audio recognition during the event
10 complimentary event tickets
Presenting sponsor recognition in all printed materials, including signage at the event, the Angels’ Place and Cocktail Clash event websites, and social media pages
Visual and audio recognition during the event
Recognition will be given in signage with logo displayed on the drinkware given to every ticket holder for tasting.
Recognition will be given in signage with logo displayed on the DJ Booth.
Recognition will be given in signage with logo displayed on the frame of each Photo Booth picture taken.
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