Angels' Place

Hosted by

Angels' Place

About this event

2026 Cocktail Clash

Canal Place

Third Floor, 333 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA

Mimosa Sponsor
$500

 2 complimentary event tickets

 Recognition includes signage at the event, the event website, and social media pages

 Visual recognition during the event


Hurricane Sponsor
$1,000

 4 complimentary event tickets

 Prominent recognition in all printed materials including signage at the event, the event website, and social media pages

 Visual and audio recognition during the event


Olde Fashion Sponsor
$2,500

 8 complimentary event tickets

 Prominent recognition in all printed materials including signage at the event, the PWTA event website, and social media pages

 Visual and audio recognition during the event

Margarita Sponsor
$5,000

 10 complimentary event tickets

 Prominent recognition in all printed materials including signage at the event, the Angels’ Place and the Cocktail Clash event websites, and social media pages

 Visual and audio recognition during the event


Martini Presenting Sponsor
$10,000

 10 complimentary event tickets

 Presenting sponsor recognition in all printed materials, including signage at the event, the Angels’ Place and Cocktail Clash event websites, and social media pages

 Visual and audio recognition during the event

Special Sponsorship: Drinkware
$1,000

Recognition will be given in signage with logo displayed on the drinkware given to every ticket holder for tasting.

Special Sponsorship: DJ Booth
$500

Recognition will be given in signage with logo displayed on the DJ Booth.

Special Sponsorship: Photo Booth
$500

Recognition will be given in signage with logo displayed on the frame of each Photo Booth picture taken.

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