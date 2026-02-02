2026 Coconut Grove Optimist 7v7 Club

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Event Details
Sport: 7v7 Touch Football
Date: February 21st and 22nd
Ages: 15u and Varsity
Location: Brian Piccolo Park
Address: 9501 Sheridan st Hollywood, FL 33024
Cost: $25 Tournament $25 Travel Cost per participant
What to Bring
Cleats (Mandatory)
Water Bottle
Comfortable athletic wear
Positive attitude and energy!
Registration & Payment
Event Details
Sport: 7v7 Touch Football
Date: February 21st and 22nd
Ages: 15u and Varsity
Location: Brian Piccolo Park
Address: 9501 Sheridan st Hollywood, FL 33024
Cost: $25 Tournament fee per participant (No transportation included)
What to Bring
Cleats (Mandatory)
Water Bottle
Comfortable athletic wear
Positive attitude and energy!
Registration & Payment
Event Details
Sport: 7v7 Touch Football
Date: February 7th and 8th
Ages: 15u and Varsity
Location: Ives Estates Park
Address: 20901 NE 16th Ave, Miami, FL 33179
Cost: $25 Tournament $25 Travel Cost per participant
What to Bring
Cleats (Mandatory)
Water Bottle
Comfortable athletic wear
Positive attitude and energy!
Registration & Payment
Event Details
Sport: 7v7 Touch Football
Date: February 7th and 8th
Ages: 15u and Varsity
Location: Ives Estates Park
Address: 20901 NE 16th Ave, Miami, FL 33179
Cost: $25 Tournament
What to Bring
Cleats (Mandatory)
Water Bottle
Comfortable athletic wear
Positive attitude and energy!
Registration & Payment
Event Details
Sport: 7v7 Touch Football
Date: January 17th and January 18th
Ages: 15u and Varsity
Location: West Palm Beach
Address: 3645 Lake Lytal, West Palm 33046
Cost: $25 Tournament
What to Bring
Cleats (Mandatory)
Water Bottle
Comfortable athletic wear
Positive attitude and energy!
Registration & Payment
Event Details
Sport: 7v7 Touch Football
Date: January 17th and January 18th
Ages: 15u and Varsity
Location: West Palm Beach
Address: 3645 Lake Lytal, West Palm 33046
Cost: $25 Tournament $25 Travel Cost per participant
What to Bring
Cleats (Mandatory)
Water Bottle
Comfortable athletic wear
Positive attitude and energy!
Registration & Payment
Get ready for some high-energy 7v7 Touch Football action! This open run is the perfect chance to hone your skills, compete, and have fun under the lights. Whether you're a seasoned player or looking to learn the game, come out and show what you've got!
Secure your spot now for only $10!
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