Coconut Grove Optimist Club Inc

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Coconut Grove Optimist Club Inc

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2026 Coconut Grove Optimist 7v7 Club

7v7 Tournament and Travel Forever Dreamers Kickoff Classic item
7v7 Tournament and Travel Forever Dreamers Kickoff Classic item
7v7 Tournament and Travel Forever Dreamers Kickoff Classic
Pay what you can

Event Details
Sport: 7v7 Touch Football
Date: February 21st and 22nd
Ages: 15u and Varsity
Location: Brian Piccolo Park
Address: 9501 Sheridan st Hollywood, FL 33024

Cost: $25 Tournament $25 Travel Cost per participant


What to Bring

Cleats (Mandatory)

Water Bottle

Comfortable athletic wear

Positive attitude and energy!


Registration & Payment


7v7 Tournament and Travel Forever Dreams item
7v7 Tournament and Travel Forever Dreams item
7v7 Tournament and Travel Forever Dreams
$25

Event Details
Sport: 7v7 Touch Football
Date: February 21st and 22nd
Ages: 15u and Varsity
Location: Brian Piccolo Park
Address: 9501 Sheridan st Hollywood, FL 33024

Cost: $25 Tournament fee per participant (No transportation included)


What to Bring

Cleats (Mandatory)

Water Bottle

Comfortable athletic wear

Positive attitude and energy!


Registration & Payment


7v7 The Event Tournament & Travel item
7v7 The Event Tournament & Travel item
7v7 The Event Tournament & Travel
$50

Event Details
Sport: 7v7 Touch Football
Date: February 7th and 8th
Ages: 15u and Varsity
Location: Ives Estates Park
Address: 20901 NE 16th Ave, Miami, FL 33179

Cost: $25 Tournament $25 Travel Cost per participant


What to Bring

Cleats (Mandatory)

Water Bottle

Comfortable athletic wear

Positive attitude and energy!


Registration & Payment


7v7 The EVENT Tournament item
7v7 The EVENT Tournament item
7v7 The EVENT Tournament
$25


Event Details
Sport: 7v7 Touch Football
Date: February 7th and 8th
Ages: 15u and Varsity
Location: Ives Estates Park
Address: 20901 NE 16th Ave, Miami, FL 33179

Cost: $25 Tournament


What to Bring

Cleats (Mandatory)

Water Bottle

Comfortable athletic wear

Positive attitude and energy!


Registration & Payment


7v7 West Palm Tournament item
7v7 West Palm Tournament item
7v7 West Palm Tournament
$25

Event Details

Sport: 7v7 Touch Football

Date: January 17th and January 18th

Ages: 15u and Varsity

Location: West Palm Beach

Address: 3645 Lake Lytal, West Palm 33046

Cost: $25 Tournament


What to Bring

Cleats (Mandatory)

Water Bottle

Comfortable athletic wear

Positive attitude and energy!


Registration & Payment


7v7 West Palm Tournament & Travel item
7v7 West Palm Tournament & Travel item
7v7 West Palm Tournament & Travel
$50

Event Details

Sport: 7v7 Touch Football

Date: January 17th and January 18th

Ages: 15u and Varsity

Location: West Palm Beach

Address: 3645 Lake Lytal, West Palm 33046

Cost: $25 Tournament $25 Travel Cost per participant


What to Bring

Cleats (Mandatory)

Water Bottle

Comfortable athletic wear

Positive attitude and energy!


Registration & Payment


7V7 OPEN RUN item
7V7 OPEN RUN
$10

🏈 7V7 Open Run: Cleats Over Streets - Coconut Grove 🌴

Get ready for some high-energy 7v7 Touch Football action! This open run is the perfect chance to hone your skills, compete, and have fun under the lights. Whether you're a seasoned player or looking to learn the game, come out and show what you've got!

Event Details

  • Sport: 7v7 Touch Football
  • Date: Friday, December 6th/Sunday December 21
  • Time: 10:00 AM
  • Ages: 12 to 17 years old
  • Location: Coconut Grove
  • Address: 4000 Grand Ave, Miami, FL 33133
  • Cost: $10 per participant

What to Bring

  • Cleats (Highly Recommended!)
  • Water Bottle
  • Comfortable athletic wear
  • Positive attitude and energy!

Registration & Payment

Secure your spot now for only $10!

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