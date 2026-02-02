2026 Coconut Grove Optimist 7v7 Club

🏈 7V7 Open Run: Cleats Over Streets - Coconut Grove 🌴

Get ready for some high-energy 7v7 Touch Football action! This open run is the perfect chance to hone your skills, compete, and have fun under the lights. Whether you're a seasoned player or looking to learn the game, come out and show what you've got!

Event Details

Sport: 7v7 Touch Football

Date: Friday, December 6th/Sunday December 21

Time: 10:00 AM

Ages: 12 to 17 years old

Location: Coconut Grove

Address: 4000 Grand Ave, Miami, FL 33133

Cost: $10 per participant

What to Bring

Cleats (Highly Recommended!)

Water Bottle

Comfortable athletic wear

Positive attitude and energy!

Registration & Payment

Secure your spot now for only $10!