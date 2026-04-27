2026 Cody Girl Softball Sponsorships

Each sponsor’s name and logo will go on the girl’s uniforms as well as a shout-out on our facebook page and website. Our Upper League uniforms include shirt, pants with a belt and socks.
Each sponsor’s name and logo will go on the girl’s uniforms as well as a shout-out on our facebook page and website. Our Upper League uniforms include shirt, pants with a belt and socks.
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Middle League Sponsor
$350
Each sponsor’s name and logo will go on the girl’s uniforms as well as a shout-out on our Facebook page and website.
Our Middle League uniforms include shirt, pants with a belt and socks.
Each sponsor’s name and logo will go on the girl’s uniforms as well as a shout-out on our Facebook page and website.
Our Middle League uniforms include shirt, pants with a belt and socks.
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Lower League Uniform Sponsor
$175
Each sponsor’s name and logo will go on the girl’s uniforms as well as a shout-out on our facebook page and website. Lower League uniforms include a T-Shirt and socks.
Each sponsor’s name and logo will go on the girl’s uniforms as well as a shout-out on our facebook page and website. Lower League uniforms include a T-Shirt and socks.
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CGS Sponsor
$75
Your 1.5' X 3' banner will hang at the East Sheridan Softball complex and help to keep softball affordable for our Cody Girls is much appreciated! You will also receive a shout-out on our Facebook page and website.
Funds will be used for field cost, equipment and coach training.
Your 1.5' X 3' banner will hang at the East Sheridan Softball complex and help to keep softball affordable for our Cody Girls is much appreciated! You will also receive a shout-out on our Facebook page and website.
Funds will be used for field cost, equipment and coach training.
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Add a donation for Cody Girls Softball
$
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