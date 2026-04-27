2026 Cody Girl Softball Sponsorships

Your 1.5' X 3' banner will hang at the East Sheridan Softball complex and help to keep softball affordable for our Cody Girls is much appreciated! You will also receive a shout-out on our Facebook page and website. Funds will be used for field cost, equipment and coach training.

Your 1.5' X 3' banner will hang at the East Sheridan Softball complex and help to keep softball affordable for our Cody Girls is much appreciated! You will also receive a shout-out on our Facebook page and website. Funds will be used for field cost, equipment and coach training.

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