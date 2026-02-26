2026 Coffee & Connection

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About this event
Enjoy coffee and breakfast while experiencing a full morning of fully accessible connection: a video tour of HSDC’s services, some light-hearted comedy and perspective from Nina G., and to show appreciation and support for our retiring Co-Executive Director Lindsay Klarman. Seating is limited so book your ticket! (In-person suggested donation $200)
Cozy up with your favorite morning pick me up and enjoy the program and connection from anywhere: a video tour of HSDC’s services, some light-hearted comedy and perspective from Nina G., and to show appreciation and support for our retiring Co-Executive Director Lindsay Klarman. This will be an interactive virtual experience, ask questions and show appreciation through chat and online donations.
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