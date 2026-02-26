Hearing, Speech & Deaf Center

Hosted by

Hearing, Speech & Deaf Center

About this event

2026 Coffee & Connection

1625 19th Ave

Seattle, WA 98122, USA

In-Person
Free

Enjoy coffee and breakfast while experiencing a full morning of fully accessible connection: a video tour of HSDC’s services, some light-hearted comedy and perspective from Nina G., and to show appreciation and support for our retiring Co-Executive Director Lindsay Klarman. Seating is limited so book your ticket! (In-person suggested donation $200)

Virtual
Free

Cozy up with your favorite morning pick me up and enjoy the program and connection from anywhere: a video tour of HSDC’s services, some light-hearted comedy and perspective from Nina G., and to show appreciation and support for our retiring Co-Executive Director Lindsay Klarman. This will be an interactive virtual experience, ask questions and show appreciation through chat and online donations.

Add a donation for Hearing, Speech & Deaf Center

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