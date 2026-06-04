Charity Achievement Networking and Education (C.A.N.E.) Foundation

Hosted by

Charity Achievement Networking and Education (C.A.N.E.) Foundation

About this event

2026 Collaborative Health, Wellness, and School Supplies Drive Event

1928 N Main St

Pearland, TX 77581, USA

General Event Donation
Pay what you can

Dear Donor,


We believe that our community thrives when organizations and individuals come together around a shared commitment to health, wellness, and overall well-being. We invite you to support the upcoming Collaborative Health and Wellness Fair as a valued donor or sponsor.


Your contribution will play a critical role in delivering a high-impact, high-quality experience—providing access to essential health resources, education, and services that benefit individuals and families across our community. Just as importantly, your support reflects a visible commitment to advancing wellness and strengthening the communities we collectively serve.


We offer a range of sponsorship and giving levels to accommodate different capacities, and we welcome the opportunity to customize an engagement option that aligns with your goals and interests. A detailed overview of recognition and participation opportunities is available for your review.


We sincerely hope you will join us in making the Collaborative Health and Wellness Fair a resounding success. Your support will make a meaningful and lasting difference.

Hospitality Suite Sponsor
Pay what you can

We believe that your company shares our commitment to community well-being, and we invite you to join us as a sponsor for this event. Your support will not only help us provide an impactful and quality experience but will also serve as an opportunity to showcase your dedication to promoting health and wellness in our community.


We are requesting support in one of the following forms:

  • In‑kind donation of catered meals, beverages, or snacks
  • Financial contribution to underwrite hospitality suite costs
  • Gift cards or product donations to support food and beverage purchases

We sincerely hope that you will join us in making the Collaborative Health and Wellness Fair a resounding success. Your support will make a significant difference in the lives of those we serve.


As a sponsor at this level, you will receive the following benefits:

  • Opportunities to insert promotional materials in attendee bags.
  • Logo recognition in pre-event and post-event emails
  • Logo recognition on displays at the Health and Wellness Fair
  • Logo recognition in digital promotional materials
Vitality Sponsor
$1,000

We believe that your company shares our commitment to community well-being, and we invite you to join us as a sponsor for this event. Your support will not only help us provide an impactful and quality experience but will also serve as an opportunity to showcase your dedication to promoting health and wellness in our community.


We offer various sponsorship levels to accommodate different budgets, and we are happy to discuss customized packages to suit your specific needs. Enclosed, you will find a detailed sponsorship proposal outlining the benefits and recognition associated with each level.


We sincerely hope that you will join us in making the Collaborative Health and Wellness Fair a resounding success. Your support will make a significant difference in the lives of those we serve.


As a sponsor at this level, you will receive the following benefits:

  • Opportunities to insert product samples,
    discount vouchers, or educational materials in attendee bags.
  • Logo recognition in pre-event and post-event emails
  • Logo recognition on displays at the Health and Wellness Fair
  • Logo recognition in digital promotional materials
  • Logo recognition in physical promotional materials
  • Two (2) Social media spotlights
  • Priority seating at key talks or workshop
  • Special recognition badge for a representative to wear to the Health and Wellness Fair
  • Verbal recognition as Vitality Sponsor at events
  • 3-minute speaking opportunity during Health and Wellness Fair



Wellness Champion
$750

We believe that your company shares our commitment to community well-being, and we invite you to join us as a sponsor for this event. Your support will not only help us provide an impactful and quality experience but will also serve as an opportunity to showcase your dedication to promoting health and wellness in our community.


We offer various sponsorship levels to accommodate different budgets, and we are happy to discuss customized packages to suit your specific needs. Enclosed, you will find a detailed sponsorship proposal outlining the benefits and recognition associated with each level.


We sincerely hope that you will join us in making the Collaborative Health and Wellness Fair a resounding success. Your support will make a significant difference in the lives of those we serve.


As a sponsor at this level, you will receive the following benefits:

  • Opportunities to insert product samples,
    discount vouchers, or educational materials in attendee bags.
  • Logo recognition in pre-event and post-event emails
  • Logo recognition on displays at the Health and Wellness Fair
  • Logo recognition in digital promotional materials
  • Logo recognition in physical promotional materials
  • One (1) Social media spotlight
Health Advocate
$500

We believe that your company shares our commitment to community well-being, and we invite you to join us as a sponsor for this event. Your support will not only help us provide an impactful and quality experience but will also serve as an opportunity to showcase your dedication to promoting health and wellness in our community.


We offer various sponsorship levels to accommodate different budgets, and we are happy to discuss customized packages to suit your specific needs. Enclosed, you will find a detailed sponsorship proposal outlining the benefits and recognition associated with each level.


We sincerely hope that you will join us in making the Collaborative Health and Wellness Fair a resounding success. Your support will make a significant difference in the lives of those we serve.


As a sponsor at this level, you will receive the following benefits:

  • Opportunities to insert product samples,
    discount vouchers, or educational materials in attendee bags.
  • Logo recognition in pre-event and post-event emails
  • Logo recognition on displays at the Health and Wellness Fair
  • Logo recognition in digital promotional materials
  • Logo recognition in physical promotional materials
Holistic Partner
$250

We believe that your company shares our commitment to community well-being, and we invite you to join us as a sponsor for this event. Your support will not only help us provide an impactful and quality experience but will also serve as an opportunity to showcase your dedication to promoting health and wellness in our community.


We offer various sponsorship levels to accommodate different budgets, and we are happy to discuss customized packages to suit your specific needs. Enclosed, you will find a detailed sponsorship proposal outlining the benefits and recognition associated with each level.


We sincerely hope that you will join us in making the Collaborative Health and Wellness Fair a resounding success. Your support will make a significant difference in the lives of those we serve.


As a sponsor at this level, you will receive the following benefits:

  • Opportunities to insert product samples,
    discount vouchers, or educational materials in attendee bags.
  • Logo recognition in pre-event and post-event emails
  • Logo recognition on displays at the Health and Wellness Fair
  • Logo recognition in digital promotional materials
Large Backpack Sponsorship Package
$150

Dear Donor,


We believe that our community thrives when organizations and individuals come together around a shared commitment to health, wellness, and overall well-being. We invite you to support the upcoming Collaborative Health and Wellness Fair as a valued donor or sponsor.


Your sponsorship will provide the following:

  • Fifteen (15) Backpacks filled with School Supplies for fifteen (15) deserving students
Medium Backpack Sponsorship Package
$100

Dear Donor,


We believe that our community thrives when organizations and individuals come together around a shared commitment to health, wellness, and overall well-being. We invite you to support the upcoming Collaborative Health and Wellness Fair as a valued donor or sponsor.


Your sponsorship will provide the following:

  • Ten (10) Backpacks filled with School Supplies for ten (10) deserving students
Small Backpack Sponsorship Package
$50

Dear Donor,


We believe that our community thrives when organizations and individuals come together around a shared commitment to health, wellness, and overall well-being. We invite you to support the upcoming Collaborative Health and Wellness Fair as a valued donor or sponsor.


Your sponsorship will provide the following:

  • Five (5) Backpacks filled with School Supplies for five (5) deserving students
Add a donation for Charity Achievement Networking and Education (C.A.N.E.) Foundation

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