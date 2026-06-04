2026 Collaborative Health, Wellness, and School Supplies Drive Event

Dear Donor,





We believe that our community thrives when organizations and individuals come together around a shared commitment to health, wellness, and overall well-being. We invite you to support the upcoming Collaborative Health and Wellness Fair as a valued donor or sponsor.





Your contribution will play a critical role in delivering a high-impact, high-quality experience—providing access to essential health resources, education, and services that benefit individuals and families across our community. Just as importantly, your support reflects a visible commitment to advancing wellness and strengthening the communities we collectively serve.





We offer a range of sponsorship and giving levels to accommodate different capacities, and we welcome the opportunity to customize an engagement option that aligns with your goals and interests. A detailed overview of recognition and participation opportunities is available for your review.





We sincerely hope you will join us in making the Collaborative Health and Wellness Fair a resounding success. Your support will make a meaningful and lasting difference.