Modern Mothers Of Marion

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Modern Mothers Of Marion

About this event

2026 Annual Color Dash

Maria Stein

OH 45860, USA

Regular Registration
$15

Each participant needs a ticket. 1 ticket ($15) per runner (ages 2 & above).

Purchase May 17th through day of the event.

Pay by Check
Pay what you can

Type in $0.00 for "Enter Amount Section". Each participant (ages 2 & above) needs a ticket. Select number of tickets needed and mail payment (CHECK ONLY FOR THIS SELECTION) to Modern Mothers of Marion, PO Box 21, Maria Stein, OH 45860

Pre Registration by May 25, 2026 is $10 per ticket.

Add a donation for Modern Mothers Of Marion

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