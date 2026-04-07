2026 Annual Color Dash

About this event
Each participant needs a ticket. 1 ticket ($15) per runner (ages 2 & above).
Purchase May 17th through day of the event.
Type in $0.00 for "Enter Amount Section". Each participant (ages 2 & above) needs a ticket. Select number of tickets needed and mail payment (CHECK ONLY FOR THIS SELECTION) to Modern Mothers of Marion, PO Box 21, Maria Stein, OH 45860
Pre Registration by May 25, 2026 is $10 per ticket.
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