Hosted by

Dechaumes Elementary Pto

About this event

2026 Color Run Vendor/Sponsor

155 Cooper Rd

Houston, TX 77076, USA

Vendor fee
$35

10x10 spot only (we do not provide access to electricity, tables, chairs or tents)

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

Business logo prominently displayed on event banner.

Largest logo placement on event t-shirts.

Recognition on all PTO event promotions & social media.

Sponsor shout-outs during the event.

Opportunity to host a vendor booth at the event.

Gold sponsor
$750

Business logo prominently displayed on event banner.

Logo on event t-shirts.

Recognition on all PTO event promotions & social media.

Sponsor shout-outs during the event.

Silver Sponsor
$500

Business logo prominently displayed on event banner.

Logo on event t-shirts.

Recognition on all PTO event promotions & social media.

Bronze Sponsor
$250

Business logo prominently displayed on event banner.

Logo on event t-shirts.

Team sponsor
Pay what you can

Producto donations, gift cards, or supplies are greatly appreciated and will be recognized at the event.

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