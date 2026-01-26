2026 Color Run Vendor/Sponsor

About this event
10x10 spot only (we do not provide access to electricity, tables, chairs or tents)
Business logo prominently displayed on event banner.
Largest logo placement on event t-shirts.
Recognition on all PTO event promotions & social media.
Sponsor shout-outs during the event.
Opportunity to host a vendor booth at the event.
Business logo prominently displayed on event banner.
Logo on event t-shirts.
Recognition on all PTO event promotions & social media.
Sponsor shout-outs during the event.
Business logo prominently displayed on event banner.
Logo on event t-shirts.
Recognition on all PTO event promotions & social media.
Business logo prominently displayed on event banner.
Logo on event t-shirts.
Producto donations, gift cards, or supplies are greatly appreciated and will be recognized at the event.
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