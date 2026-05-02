2026 Colorpalooza

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About this event
Includes unlimited access to entertainment, 2 tickets which will get you 1 bottle of water and 1 popcorn, 1 bottle of color for parent to throw and Sunglasses for your child for the color run. Additional bottles, food and drinks are available for purchase.
Want more than one bottle? No problem. Secure a second bottle of color to spray the kids with.
1 sheet of raffles tickets and 3 grand prize tickets.
2 sheets of raffle tickets and 4 grand prize tickets.
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