Parent Liaison Group Indian Hill School

Hosted by

Parent Liaison Group Indian Hill School

About this event

2026 Colorpalooza

735 Holmdel Rd

Holmdel, NJ 07733, USA

General Admission (child only)
$40

Includes unlimited access to entertainment, 2 tickets which will get you 1 bottle of water and 1 popcorn, 1 bottle of color for parent to throw and Sunglasses for your child for the color run. Additional bottles, food and drinks are available for purchase.

Extra Bottle of Color
$10

Want more than one bottle? No problem. Secure a second bottle of color to spray the kids with.

Rainbow Raffle Package A (Pre-Sale Only)
$30

1 sheet of raffles tickets and 3 grand prize tickets.

Rainbow Raffle Package B (Pre-Sale Only)
$50

2 sheets of raffle tickets and 4 grand prize tickets.

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