BLK Maternal Health Collective

Hosted by

BLK Maternal Health Collective

About this event

2026 Columbia BMH Week Registration

4.11.26 Family Marketplace
Free

TIme: 9am-2pm

Location: Charles R Drew Wellness Center

Family-friendly event with community vendors & partners sharing resources and services that support families in perinatal, pregnancy, and postpartum care. Features interactive workshops and panel discussions on birth planning, advocacy education, and postpartum health, plus a live wellness segment with yoga and Zumba classes.

4.13.26 Community Meet & Greet
Free

Time: 6pm-8pm

Location: Vibez Cofee

Grab your fave drink at Vibez Coffee and come join us for an after work drop in to meet and network featuring the mom groups in our community.

Black Mom Village ~ Mom Co ~ Moms Stroller Club

4.15.26 Virtual Global Gathering
Free

Time: 6pm - 8pm

Location: Zoom link provided at a later date

This Global Gathering will feature experts and speakers from across the globe who will educate participants on all things home birth. Includes an interactive live Q&A session.

Add a donation for BLK Maternal Health Collective

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