2026 Columbia BMH Week Registration

About this event
TIme: 9am-2pm
Location: Charles R Drew Wellness Center
Family-friendly event with community vendors & partners sharing resources and services that support families in perinatal, pregnancy, and postpartum care. Features interactive workshops and panel discussions on birth planning, advocacy education, and postpartum health, plus a live wellness segment with yoga and Zumba classes.
Time: 6pm-8pm
Location: Vibez Cofee
Grab your fave drink at Vibez Coffee and come join us for an after work drop in to meet and network featuring the mom groups in our community.
Black Mom Village ~ Mom Co ~ Moms Stroller Club
Time: 6pm - 8pm
Location: Zoom link provided at a later date
This Global Gathering will feature experts and speakers from across the globe who will educate participants on all things home birth. Includes an interactive live Q&A session.
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