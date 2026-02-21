Divine Nine Foundation Of Columbia Sc Incorporated

Divine Nine Foundation Of Columbia Sc Incorporated

2026 Columbia Greek Hall of Fame

763 Fashion Dr

Columbia, SC 29223, USA

Early Bird Tickets
$60
Available until May 1

Single Seat Ticket at early bird rate

Early Bird Table
$500
Available until May 1

Table with 8 seats at early bird rate. Please submit table names to [email protected]

Regular Admission
$75

Single Seat Ticket at the regular rate

Regular Table
$600

Table with 8 seats at regular rate. Please submit table names to [email protected]

Fulll Page Ad
$150

A digital ad book will be on display during the event. Please submit your ad to [email protected]

Half Page Ad
$75

A digital ad book will be on display during the event. Please submit your ad to [email protected]

Business Card Ad
$50

A digital ad book will be on display during the event. Please submit your ad to [email protected]

Gold Level Sponsorship
$2,500

Gold Level Sponsorship includes company logo place on visual media, Full Page Ad, Company signage on table, priority table placement and 1 table (8 Tickets)


Please send Ad and table names to [email protected]

Silver
$1,500

Silver Level Sponsorship includes company logo placed on visual media, listed in the sponsorship section of digital ad book and ½ table (4 Tickets)


Please send logo and table names to [email protected]

Bronze Level Sponsorship
$1,000

Bronze Level Sponsorship included company logo placed on visual media, listed in the sponsorship section of digital ad book and ¼ table (2 Tickets)


Please send logo and table names to [email protected]

