Summer Camp 2026!

W eek 1: Urban Ecosystems – Nature in the City

Discover nature in our city! Campers will explore a pollinator garden, observe insects and plants using a digital microscope, and learn how animals and people share urban habitats. Through outdoor exploration, and art and science projects, children will imagine life as pollinators, birds, and other city wildlife while learning how ecosystems work together.





Camp is 9am-3pm Monday through Friday. Campers bring their own lunch, water and snack.





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