Summer Camp 2026!

About this event
Discover nature in our city! Campers will explore a pollinator garden, observe insects and plants using a digital microscope, and learn how animals and people share urban habitats. Through outdoor exploration, and art and science projects, children will imagine life as pollinators, birds, and other city wildlife while learning how ecosystems work together.
Camp is 9am-3pm Monday through Friday. Campers bring their own lunch, water and snack.
On the payment page, zeffy automatically includes a donation to keep zeffy free for nonprofits, if you do not wish to donate, please choose amount "other" and put $0.00.
Discover nature in our city! Campers will explore a VITA pollinator garden, observe insects and plants using a digital microscope, and learn how animals and people share urban habitats. Through outdoor exploration, and art and science projects, children will imagine life as pollinators, birds, and other city wildlife while learning how ecosystems work together.
Camp is 9am-3pm Monday through Friday. Campers bring their own lunch, water and snack.
On the payment page, zeffy automatically includes a donation to keep zeffy free for nonprofits, if you do not wish to donate, please choose amount "other" and put $0.00.
If Week 1 camps are full, please sign up for the waitlist and we will contact you if a spot opens up.
On the payment page, zeffy automatically includes a donation to keep zeffy free for nonprofits, if you do not wish to donate, please choose amount "other" and put $0.00.
Campers will explore the science and art of navigation by learning about compasses, scale, and topography while designing their own maps. Younger campers will enjoy imaginative play in our camping exhibit, while older explorers create treasure maps, navigate scavenger trails, and discover how explorers chart the world.
Camp is 9am-3pm Monday through Friday. Campers bring their own lunch, water and snack.
On the payment page, zeffy automatically includes a donation to keep zeffy free for nonprofits, if you do not wish to donate, please choose amount "other" and put $0.00.
Campers will explore the science and art of navigation by learning about compasses, scale, and topography while designing their own maps. Younger campers will enjoy imaginative play in our camping exhibit, while older explorers create treasure maps, navigate scavenger trails, and discover how explorers chart the world.
Camp is 9am-3pm Monday through Friday. Campers bring their own lunch, water and snack.
On the payment page, zeffy automatically includes a donation to keep zeffy free for nonprofits, if you do not wish to donate, please choose amount "other" and put $0.00.
If Week 2 camps are full, please sign up for the waitlist and we will contact you if a spot opens up.
On the payment page, zeffy automatically includes a donation to keep zeffy free for nonprofits, if you do not wish to donate, please choose amount "other" and put $0.00.
From seed to table! Campers will plant and grow their grass pets, explore how food grows, and play in our farmers market exhibit. Through planting, harvesting, and imaginative market play, children will learn about food systems, sustainability, and community.
Camp is 9am-3pm Monday through Friday. Campers bring their own lunch, water and snack.
On the payment page, zeffy automatically includes a donation to keep zeffy free for nonprofits, if you do not wish to donate, please choose amount "other" and put $0.00.
From seed to table! Campers will plant and grow their grass pets, explore how food grows, and play in our farmers market exhibit. Through planting, harvesting, and imaginative market play, children will learn about food systems, sustainability, and community.
Camp is 9am-3pm Monday through Friday. Campers bring their own lunch, water and snack.
On the payment page, zeffy automatically includes a donation to keep zeffy free for nonprofits, if you do not wish to donate, please choose amount "other" and put $0.00.
If Week 3 camps are full, please sign up for the waitlist and we will contact you if a spot opens up.
On the payment page, zeffy automatically includes a donation to keep zeffy free for nonprofits, if you do not wish to donate, please choose amount "other" and put $0.00.
Step into a vibrant world of creativity! Campers will experiment with different mediums, learn brush techniques, and discover how colors mix to create new shades. We will collaborate on a large-scale mural, explore still-life drawing outdoors, and see how observation and science help artists capture the world around them.
Camp is 9am-3pm Monday through Friday. Campers bring their own lunch, water and snack.
On the payment page, zeffy automatically includes a donation to keep zeffy free for nonprofits, if you do not wish to donate, please choose amount "other" and put $0.00.
Step into a vibrant world of creativity! Campers will experiment with different mediums, learn brush techniques, and discover how colors mix to create new shades. We will collaborate on a large-scale mural, explore still-life drawing outdoors, and see how observation and science help artists capture the world around them.
Camp is 9am-3pm Monday through Friday. Campers bring their own lunch, water and snack.
On the payment page, zeffy automatically includes a donation to keep zeffy free for nonprofits, if you do not wish to donate, please choose amount "other" and put $0.00.
If Week 4 camps are full, please sign up for the waitlist and we will contact you if a spot opens up.
On the payment page, zeffy automatically includes a donation to keep zeffy free for nonprofits, if you do not wish to donate, please choose amount "other" and put $0.00.
Math becomes a hands-on adventure! Campers will explore patterns through origami, beading, and tessellation art, hunt for numbers in outdoor scavenger challenges, and experiment with geometric design. With the help of textiles and quilting patterns, children will see how math shapes art, design, and everyday life.
Camp is 9am-3pm Monday through Friday. Campers bring their own lunch, water and snack.
On the payment page, zeffy automatically includes a donation to keep zeffy free for nonprofits, if you do not wish to donate, please choose amount "other" and put $0.00.
Math becomes a hands-on adventure! Campers will explore patterns through origami, beading, and tessellation art, hunt for numbers in outdoor scavenger challenges, and experiment with geometric design. With the help of textiles and quilting patterns, children will see how math shapes art, design, and everyday life.
Camp is 9am-3pm Monday through Friday. Campers bring their own lunch, water and snack.
On the payment page, zeffy automatically includes a donation to keep zeffy free for nonprofits, if you do not wish to donate, please choose amount "other" and put $0.00.
If Week 5 camps are full, please sign up for the waitlist and we will contact you if a spot opens up.
On the payment page, zeffy automatically includes a donation to keep zeffy free for nonprofits, if you do not wish to donate, please choose amount "other" and put $0.00.
Every great adventure begins with a story! Campers will explore storytelling traditions from around the world while learning how characters, settings, and plots come together. They’ll create puppets, shadow plays, and original performances, bringing their own imaginative stories to life.
Camp is 9am-3pm Monday through Friday. Campers bring their own lunch, water and snack.
On the payment page, zeffy automatically includes a donation to keep zeffy free for nonprofits, if you do not wish to donate, please choose amount "other" and put $0.00.
Every great adventure begins with a story! Campers will explore storytelling traditions from around the world while learning how characters, settings, and plots come together. They’ll create puppets, shadow plays, and original performances, bringing their own imaginative stories to life.
Camp is 9am-3pm Monday through Friday. Campers bring their own lunch, water and snack.
On the payment page, zeffy automatically includes a donation to keep zeffy free for nonprofits, if you do not wish to donate, please choose amount "other" and put $0.00.
If Week 6 camps are full, please sign up for the waitlist and we will contact you if a spot opens up.
On the payment page, zeffy automatically includes a donation to keep zeffy free for nonprofits, if you do not wish to donate, please choose amount "other" and put $0.00.
Think like an engineer! Campers will design and construct imaginative structures using giant blue blocks and other building tools. By sketching ideas on graph paper, they’ll explore the engineering process—planning, testing, and improving their creations.
Camp is 9am-3pm Monday through Friday. Campers bring their own lunch, water and snack.
On the payment page, zeffy automatically includes a donation to keep zeffy free for nonprofits, if you do not wish to donate, please choose amount "other" and put $0.00.
Think like an engineer! Campers will design and construct imaginative structures using giant blue blocks and other building tools. By sketching ideas on graph paper, they’ll explore the engineering process—planning, testing, and improving their creations.
Camp is 9am-3pm Monday through Friday. Campers bring their own lunch, water and snack.
On the payment page, zeffy automatically includes a donation to keep zeffy free for nonprofits, if you do not wish to donate, please choose amount "other" and put $0.00.
If Week 7 camps are full, please sign up for the waitlist and we will contact you if a spot opens up.
On the payment page, zeffy automatically includes a donation to keep zeffy free for nonprofits, if you do not wish to donate, please choose amount "other" and put $0.00.
Step back in time and explore the stories of our region! Campers will investigate how people lived, worked, and built communities, with activities that include a local history walking adventure to Ft. Vancouver, fabric arts as necessity and storytelling and engineering to solve challenges.
Camp is 9am-3pm Monday through Friday. Campers bring their own lunch, water and snack.
On the payment page, zeffy automatically includes a donation to keep zeffy free for nonprofits, if you do not wish to donate, please choose amount "other" and put $0.00.
Step back in time and explore the stories of our region! Campers will investigate how people lived, worked, and built communities, with activities that include a local history walking adventure to Ft. Vancouver, fabric arts as necessity and storytelling and engineering to solve challenges.
Camp is 9am-3pm Monday through Friday. Campers bring their own lunch, water and snack.
On the payment page, zeffy automatically includes a donation to keep zeffy free for nonprofits, if you do not wish to donate, please choose amount "other" and put $0.00.
If Week 8 camps are full, please sign up for the waitlist and we will contact you if a spot opens up.
On the payment page, zeffy automatically includes a donation to keep zeffy free for nonprofits, if you do not wish to donate, please choose amount "other" and put $0.00.
Put on your scientist goggles and experiment! Campers will mix colorful potions, explore light and nature with sun prints, and discover how simple chemical reactions create surprising results. This week is full of hands-on science experiments that make chemistry magical.
Camp is 9am-3pm Monday through Friday. Campers bring their own lunch, water and snack.
On the payment page, zeffy automatically includes a donation to keep zeffy free for nonprofits, if you do not wish to donate, please choose amount "other" and put $0.00.
Put on your scientist goggles and experiment! Campers will mix colorful potions, explore light and nature with sun prints, and discover how simple chemical reactions create surprising results. This week is full of hands-on science experiments that make chemistry magical.
Camp is 9am-3pm Monday through Friday. Campers bring their own lunch, water and snack.
On the payment page, zeffy automatically includes a donation to keep zeffy free for nonprofits, if you do not wish to donate, please choose amount "other" and put $0.00.
If Week 9 camps are full, please sign up for the waitlist and we will contact you if a spot opens up.
On the payment page, zeffy automatically includes a donation to keep zeffy free for nonprofits, if you do not wish to donate, please choose amount "other" and put $0.00.
Build, design, and invent with one of the world’s favorite building tools! Campers will engineer their own LEGO worlds, experiment with moving LEGO creations like spinning tops and fidgets, and explore LEGO mosaics and art. Through playful challenges, kids learn how creativity and engineering work together.
Camp is 9am-3pm Monday through Friday. Campers bring their own lunch, water and snack.
On the payment page, zeffy automatically includes a donation to keep zeffy free for nonprofits, if you do not wish to donate, please choose amount "other" and put $0.00.
Build, design, and invent with one of the world’s favorite building tools! Campers will engineer their own LEGO worlds, experiment with moving LEGO creations like spinning tops and fidgets, and explore LEGO mosaics and art. Through playful challenges, kids learn how creativity and engineering work together.
Camp is 9am-3pm Monday through Friday. Campers bring their own lunch, water and snack.
On the payment page, zeffy automatically includes a donation to keep zeffy free for nonprofits, if you do not wish to donate, please choose amount "other" and put $0.00.
If Week 10 camps are full, please sign up for the waitlist and we will contact you if a spot opens up.
On the payment page, zeffy automatically includes a donation to keep zeffy free for nonprofits, if you do not wish to donate, please choose amount "other" and put $0.00.
If camps are full and you would like notification if any camps opens up, please submit this form and we will contact you if any camp weeks open up.
On the payment page, zeffy automatically includes a donation to keep zeffy free for nonprofits, if you do not wish to donate, please choose amount "other" and put $0.00.
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