2026 Comedy Night Auction Item Collections

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About this event
EVERY DAY FOR A WEEK, your kiddo gets to tell a JOKE to the WHOLE SCHOOL on the PA system! Limited Time ONLY > Priceless experience, your jokesters will thank you effusively for it. Legends are born this way.
Your kiddo gets to tell a joke to the WHOLE SCHOOL on the PA system! Priceless experience, your jokesters will thank you effusively for it.
Your 2-kiddos EACH get to tell a joke to the WHOLE SCHOOL on the PA system! Priceless experience, your 2-jokesters will thank you effusively for it.
Your 3-kiddos EACH get to tell a joke to the WHOLE SCHOOL on the PA system! Priceless experience, your 3-jokesters will thank you effusively for it.
Get front row seats to 5th Grade Play, and possibly more!
Two tix to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Enjoy the show!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!