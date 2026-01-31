Friends and Family of PS11

Hosted by

Friends and Family of PS11

About this event

2026 Comedy Night Auction Item Collections

Comedian for a WEEK! 🎤🤩
$2,500

EVERY DAY FOR A WEEK, your kiddo gets to tell a JOKE to the WHOLE SCHOOL on the PA system! Limited Time ONLY > Priceless experience, your jokesters will thank you effusively for it. Legends are born this way.

Comedian for a Day!
$800

Your kiddo gets to tell a joke to the WHOLE SCHOOL on the PA system! Priceless experience, your jokesters will thank you effusively for it.

Comedian for a Day! (2 Student Pack)
$1,200

Your 2-kiddos EACH get to tell a joke to the WHOLE SCHOOL on the PA system! Priceless experience, your 2-jokesters will thank you effusively for it.

Comedian for a Day! (3 Student Pack)
$1,500

Your 3-kiddos EACH get to tell a joke to the WHOLE SCHOOL on the PA system! Priceless experience, your 3-jokesters will thank you effusively for it.

5th Grade VIP All Ticket Pass
$5,000

Get front row seats to 5th Grade Play, and possibly more!

Watch What Happens Live - 2 Tickets
$2,000

Two tix to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Enjoy the show!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!