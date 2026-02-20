2026 Commandress Classic

Hosted by
Enjoy full access all weekend long! This pass includes admission to all scheduled events from start to finish. Weekend pass holders receive priority check-in, access to designated event areas, and the flexibility to attend any eligible sessions, performances, or experiences offered during event hours.
Please note: this ticket does not grant entry for ball.
Enjoy access Friday night event, Saturday (day party) event, and all hospitality! This pass includes admission to all scheduled event activities (minus ball). Weekend pass holders receive access to designated event areas.
hospitality
Celebrate the occasion and preserve the memories with our commemorative Souvenir Journal. This keepsake publication highlights event moments, honorees, sponsors, and special messages, making it a meaningful memento for years to come.
Please send your ad to [email protected]
Register now to secure your spot as a vendor at our upcoming event. Participants will receive a designated display space, promotional exposure, and access to a high-traffic audience. This is an excellent opportunity to showcase your goods or services, generate leads, and build lasting customer relationships. Spaces are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. Tables will be provided to vendors. Confirmation details and event logistics will be sent after registration.
Please reach out to POC's at [email protected] and [email protected] for contract and payment information.
