Rhode Island For Community And Justice

Hosted by

Rhode Island For Community And Justice

About this event

2026 Community and Justice Awards

10 Sims Ave unit 103

Providence, RI 02909

Partnership Sponsor Level
$20,000

Your leadership sustains RICJ’s statewide youth and community programs, ensuring hundreds of young people and professionals receive the tools to dismantle bias, build empathy, and lead change across Rhode Island.


  • 20 Event Tickets
    Company Logo on Display
  • 8 hours of workplace training for 25 employees
  • Social Media Posting
  • Recognition on RICJ’s website & newsletter
Community Sponsor Level
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

You help RICJ expand dialogues that unite neighborhoods, empower youth voices, and create safe spaces for honest conversations that heal divisions.


  • 10 Event Tickets
    Company Logo on Display
  • 4 hours of workplace training for 15 employees
  • Social Media Posting
  • Recognition on RICJ’s website & newsletter
Service Sponsor Level
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Your sponsorship supports youth-led community projects that model leadership, responsibility, and compassion by shaping tomorrow’s problem-solvers today.


  • 8 Event Tickets
  • Company Logo on Display
  • Social Media Posting
  • Recognition on RICJ’s website & newsletter
Justice Sponsor Level
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

You advance RICJ’s juvenile justice initiatives, ensuring that Rhode Island youth are met with fairness, education, and pathways to success rather than punishment.


  • 6 Event Tickets
  • Sponsor Listing at the event
  • Social Media Posting & newsletter
Respect Sponsor Level
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

You make it possible for RICJ to host school workshops and youth summits that teach tolerance, cultural awareness, and respect.

  • 4 Event Tickets
  • Sponsor Listing at the event
  • Social Media Posting & newsletter
Leadership Sponsor Level
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

You help nurture young Rhode Islanders as they develop the confidence and courage to lead with empathy and inclusion in their schools and communities.

  • 2 Event Tickets
  • Sponsor Listing at the event
  • Social Media Posting
Friendship Sponsor
$250

You join a coalition of nonprofits, allies, and advocates, ensuring that RICJ’s work continues to touch every corner of our state.


  • Sponsorship for Non-Profit Friends and Collaborators
    Social Media Posting
  • 1 Event Ticket
General Ticket
$100

Your attendance supports programs that train youth leaders, facilitate discussions on justice, and promote a more inclusive Rhode Island.

  • Drinks, food, raffles


Can’t attend? Sponsor a youth ticket — and let the next generation experience community and connection.


Youth and Alumni Ticket
$40

Every youth and alumni ticket represents the future of RICJ’s mission, those who have grown through our programs and are ready to lead with courage, compassion, and conviction.

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