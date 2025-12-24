2026 Community and Justice Awards

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About this event
Your leadership sustains RICJ’s statewide youth and community programs, ensuring hundreds of young people and professionals receive the tools to dismantle bias, build empathy, and lead change across Rhode Island.
You help RICJ expand dialogues that unite neighborhoods, empower youth voices, and create safe spaces for honest conversations that heal divisions.
Your sponsorship supports youth-led community projects that model leadership, responsibility, and compassion by shaping tomorrow’s problem-solvers today.
You advance RICJ’s juvenile justice initiatives, ensuring that Rhode Island youth are met with fairness, education, and pathways to success rather than punishment.
You make it possible for RICJ to host school workshops and youth summits that teach tolerance, cultural awareness, and respect.
You help nurture young Rhode Islanders as they develop the confidence and courage to lead with empathy and inclusion in their schools and communities.
You join a coalition of nonprofits, allies, and advocates, ensuring that RICJ’s work continues to touch every corner of our state.
Your attendance supports programs that train youth leaders, facilitate discussions on justice, and promote a more inclusive Rhode Island.
Can’t attend? Sponsor a youth ticket — and let the next generation experience community and connection.
Every youth and alumni ticket represents the future of RICJ’s mission, those who have grown through our programs and are ready to lead with courage, compassion, and conviction.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!