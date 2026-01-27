Community Shares of Wisconsin Inc.

Hosted by

Community Shares of Wisconsin Inc.

About this event

2026 Community Change-Maker Awards

3735 Monona Dr

Madison, WI 53714, USA

MEMBERS: Grassroots Change-Maker Sponsor ($250)
$250

For CSW Member Organizations - Includes 4 event tickets for you and your guests.

MEMBERS: Grassroots Activist Sponsor ($125)
$125

For CSW Member Organizations - Includes 2 event tickets for you and your guests.

MEMBERS: Grassroots Advocate Sponsor ($75)
$75

For CSW Member Organizations - Includes 1 event ticket.

Community Champion Sponsor ($1000)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes 8 event tickets – a full table for you and your guests.

Community Change-Maker Sponsor ($500)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 4 event tickets for you and your guests.

Community Activist Sponsor ($250)
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 2 event tickets for you and your guests.

Community Advocate Sponsor ($125)
$125
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 2 event tickets for you and your guests.

Admission Ticket ($50*)
$50

We kindly suggest $50 for this ticket type, but please pay what you are able.

See **Sliding Scale Ticket** below to pay a different amount.

**Sliding Scale Ticket**
Free

If a free or reduced-price ticket will enable you to attend, please enter the desired amount at the bottom of the page as a donation to the event. This amount may be 0.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!