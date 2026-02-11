Greater Lowell Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Greater Lowell Chamber of Commerce

About this event

2026 Community Connections Breakfast

4 Highwood Dr

Tewksbury, MA 01876, USA

Single ticket
$75
Table of 10
$650
$1,000 Gold Sponsorship
$1,000

GOLD Sponsorship - $1,000 - Everything listed below, plus:
- Company logo on event poster
- Company logo in program
- Company logo with link to your website on the event listing and event page
- Company logo/name included in all advanced media promotion including social media, email blasts and more
- 5 complimentary tickets to the event

$500 Silver Sponsorship
$500

Acknowledgment during speaking program at event
- Company name on event poster
- Company name included in most advanced promotion including social media, email blasts and more
- 3 complimentary tickets to the event

$250 Bronze Sponsorship
$250

- Company name included in program
- Company name with a link to your website on the event listing and event page
- Company name included in some advanced media promotion including social media, email blasts and more
- 1 complimentary ticket to the event

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