2026 Community Engagement Conference

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This sponsorship goes toward exhibitor/attendee tote bags, folders, lanyards, and name badges.
This sponsorship goes toward funding Conference t-shirts for staff and volunteers.
This sponsorship goes toward media promotions and door prizes.
This sponsorship goes toward a free lunch for exhibitors, staff, attendees, & volunteers.
This sponsorship goes toward a breakout session room including a door prize in each room.
This is the fee for hosting a booth at the Conference. If more than one table is needed, please purchase the needed amount.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!