Adair County DD Link

Offered by

Adair County DD Link

About this shop

2026 Community Engagement Conference

Tote bags, Folders, Lanyards, Name Badges
$500

This sponsorship goes toward exhibitor/attendee tote bags, folders, lanyards, and name badges.

Staff/Volunteer T-Shirts
$500

This sponsorship goes toward funding Conference t-shirts for staff and volunteers.

Conference Promotions/Door Prizes
$300

This sponsorship goes toward media promotions and door prizes.

Lunch Sponsor
$1,000

This sponsorship goes toward a free lunch for exhibitors, staff, attendees, & volunteers.

Breakout Room Sponsor
$750

This sponsorship goes toward a breakout session room including a door prize in each room.

Exhibitor Booth
$50

This is the fee for hosting a booth at the Conference. If more than one table is needed, please purchase the needed amount.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!