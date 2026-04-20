New Perspective Foundation

Hosted by

New Perspective Foundation

About this event

2026 Community Fundraiser Sponsorship

Scarlet Level Sponsorship item
Scarlet Level Sponsorship
$4,000

-Title Sponsor (company name/logo included on all marketing material)
-12 Breakfast with Tyson Gentry tickets
-Company logo displayed on main event banner
-12 signed copies of Tyson’s book, Once a Buckeye…
-12 New Perspective T-Shirts

-Social media spotlight promotion
-Company logo included on newperspective.org homepage for one year

Gold Level Sponsorship item
Gold Level Sponsorship
$2,000

-Company logo displayed on event banner -Company name and logo displayed in event program -6 Breakfast with Tyson Gentry tickets -6 signed copies of Tyson’s book, Once a Buckeye… -6 New Perspective T-Shirts

-Social media spotlight promotion

Silver Level Sponsorship item
Silver Level Sponsorship
$1,000

-Company name listed in event program -4 Breakfast with Tyson Gentry tickets -4 signed copies of Tyson’s book, Once a Buckeye… -4 New Perspective T-Shirts -Company logo displayed on event banner

Bronze Level Sponsorship item
Bronze Level Sponsorship
$500

-Company name listed in event program -2 Breakfast with Tyson Gentry tickets

-2 signed copies of Tyson’s book, Once a Buckeye… -2 New Perspective T-Shirts

Shout Out Sign item
Shout Out Sign
$250

Display your company name/logo, honor a loved one, or show your support of New Perspective Foundation in a unique way with a shout out sign!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!