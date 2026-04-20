2026 Community Fundraiser Sponsorship

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About this event
-Title Sponsor (company name/logo included on all marketing material)
-12 Breakfast with Tyson Gentry tickets
-Company logo displayed on main event banner
-12 signed copies of Tyson’s book, Once a Buckeye…
-12 New Perspective T-Shirts
-Social media spotlight promotion
-Company logo included on newperspective.org homepage for one year
-Company logo displayed on event banner -Company name and logo displayed in event program -6 Breakfast with Tyson Gentry tickets -6 signed copies of Tyson’s book, Once a Buckeye… -6 New Perspective T-Shirts
-Social media spotlight promotion
-Company name listed in event program -4 Breakfast with Tyson Gentry tickets -4 signed copies of Tyson’s book, Once a Buckeye… -4 New Perspective T-Shirts -Company logo displayed on event banner
-Company name listed in event program -2 Breakfast with Tyson Gentry tickets
-2 signed copies of Tyson’s book, Once a Buckeye… -2 New Perspective T-Shirts
Display your company name/logo, honor a loved one, or show your support of New Perspective Foundation in a unique way with a shout out sign!
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