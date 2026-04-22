2026 Community Health and Wellness Fair Vendor Registration

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About this event
This ticket rate is available to nonprofit organizations only. Business status will be verified upon registration to confirm eligibility for this rate.
Vendors who register early for $100 will receive priority location placement on a first-come, first-served basis, along with their logo displayed on the event website.
Location at the event.
If you do not have a table and need us to provide you with a table.
$
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