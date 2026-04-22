NATIONAL COUNCIL OF NEGRO WOMEN INC (RICHMOND SECTION)

Hosted by

NATIONAL COUNCIL OF NEGRO WOMEN INC (RICHMOND SECTION)

About this event

2026 Community Health and Wellness Fair Vendor Registration

1903 Cool Ln

Richmond, VA 23223, USA

NonProfit Registration
Free

This ticket rate is available to nonprofit organizations only. Business status will be verified upon registration to confirm eligibility for this rate.

Early Bird Registration
$100
Available until Jun 30

Vendors who register early for $100 will receive priority location placement on a first-come, first-served basis, along with their logo displayed on the event website.

General Registration
$125

Location at the event.

Table Rental for event
$15

If you do not have a table and need us to provide you with a table.

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