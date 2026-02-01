2026 Community Lunar New Year Celebration

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, including guaranteed seating for indoor performances in the A-Frame Theater.
Provides entry to the Wende Museum and the Glorya Kaufman Cultural Center and get free gifts, including access to all public event activities and exhibitions. Please note that seating in the A-Frame Theater for indoor performances is limited and not guaranteed.
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