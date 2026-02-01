International Children Education Association

Hosted by

International Children Education Association

About this event

2026 Community Lunar New Year Celebration

10858 Culver Blvd

Culver City, CA 90230, USA

Full Admission (Space Limited)
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, including guaranteed seating for indoor performances in the A-Frame Theater.

General Admission
Free

Provides entry to the Wende Museum and the Glorya Kaufman Cultural Center and get free gifts, including access to all public event activities and exhibitions. Please note that seating in the A-Frame Theater for indoor performances is limited and not guaranteed.

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