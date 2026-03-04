2026 Community Partner CNA Review - World Café

Registration for the CNA World Café Review on June 9.

Community partners will participate in interactive small-group discussions reviewing Community Needs Assessment findings and sharing insights from their work in Jefferson and Franklin Counties.

Participants will rotate between discussion tables focused on topics identified by residents from the 2026 JFCAC CNA Survey and Focus Groups.

This event is designed for organizations and professionals serving Jefferson and Franklin County residents. Registrations may be reviewed to ensure a balanced representation of community partners.

Limit: 3 attendees per organization