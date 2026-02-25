Hosted by

Beth Ha Shofar

2026 Community Passover Seder

13001 37th Ave S

Tukwila, WA 98168, USA

Adult - Chicken
$42

You will enjoy a delicious 4-course Kosher feast prepared in-house by our dedicated kitchen staff, featuring a curated selection of holiday favorites. All Seder necessities, including wine, grape juice, matzah, and more are provided for your convenience.

Adult - Vegetarian
$42

Seniors/Students - Chicken
$36

Seniors/Students - Vegetarian
$36

Child - Chicken
$13

All children will receive a Passover themed goody bag and a cup for their use during the seder.

Child - Vegetarian
$13

