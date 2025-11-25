2026 Community Sweetheart Awards Luncheon

Hosted by
Enjoy full access to the Community Sweetheart Awards Luncheon, including buffet lunch, entertainment, awards ceremony, and more. A portion of the proceeds supports the Cincinnati Chapter Top Teens Scholarship Fund.
Note: Please indicate any dietary restrictions and the Top Lady who invited you during checkout. January 21st, ticket sales end. No refunds after January 21st.
THE CONVENIENCE FEE IS OPTIONAL. IF YOU DON'T WANT TO PAY THE ADDITIONAL FEE, CHOOSE OTHER AND TYPE 0.
Reserve a full table for 10 guests. Includes buffet meals, entertainment, awards program access, and more. January 21st, ticket sales end. No refunds after January 21st.
Note: Please be sure to indicate any dietary restrictions submit all guest names for check-in and recognition purposes.
Includes one 6-ft table plus two chairs. Promote your business to 150–200 attendees. Setup begins at 10:30 AM. Vendors may enjoy the entertainment and awards program.
After purchase, please provide your business name, logo (optional), and product description.
Highlight your business/organization, honor an awardee, or share a congratulatory message with a full-page ad featured in our Digital Souvenir Journal and displayed on event screens throughout the luncheon. You will also receive a digital version of the journal.
Size: 1080 × 1920 px (vertical)
Aspect Ratio: 9:16
DPI: 150–300
File Type: JPG, PNG, or PDF
Highlight your business/organization, honor an awardee, or share a congratulatory message with a half-page ad featured in our Digital Souvenir Journal and displayed on event screens throughout the luncheon. You will also receive a digital version of the journal.
Size: 1920 × 540 px (horizontal)
Aspect Ratio: 16:4
DPI: 150–300
File Type: JPG, PNG, or PDF
Highlight your business/organization, honor an awardee, or share a congratulatory message with a quarter-page ad featured in our Digital Souvenir Journal and displayed on event screens throughout the luncheon. You will also receive a digital version of the journal.
Vertical option:
Size: 600 × 900 px
Horizontal option:
Size: 900 × 600 px
Aspect Ratio: 2:3 or 3:2
DPI: 150–300
File Type: JPG, PNG, or PDF
