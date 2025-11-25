2026 Community Sweetheart Awards Luncheon

Enjoy full access to the Community Sweetheart Awards Luncheon, including buffet lunch, entertainment, awards ceremony, and more. A portion of the proceeds supports the Cincinnati Chapter Top Teens Scholarship Fund.





Note: Please indicate any dietary restrictions and the Top Lady who invited you during checkout. January 21st, ticket sales end. No refunds after January 21st.





THE CONVENIENCE FEE IS OPTIONAL. IF YOU DON'T WANT TO PAY THE ADDITIONAL FEE, CHOOSE OTHER AND TYPE 0.