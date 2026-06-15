2026 Como Lions Cheerleading

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About this event
Package included
Uniform ( Top, Bottom, Spanxs)
Pom poms
Personalized Bag
Personalized Chair
Mum ( Homecoming)
Tumblers
Socks ( Gold and Pink for October)
Bows ( Purple and Gold, Pink for October)
Payment deadline is August 31, 2026. No refunds
Make 4 payments of $50. Payments will have to be made manually. Payment deadline is August 31, 2026. No refunds
Payment deadline is August 31, 2026. No refunds
Payment deadline is August 31, 2026. No refunds
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