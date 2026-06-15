Five diverse cheerleaders in purple and gold uniforms with pom-poms stand in front of a stylized lion's head and the text "COMO LIONS CHEERLEADER" against a purple background.
Como Lions Heart

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Como Lions Heart

About this event

2026 Como Lions Cheerleading

New Como Lions Cheerleader
$200

Package included

Uniform ( Top, Bottom, Spanxs)

Pom poms

Personalized Bag

Personalized Chair

Mum ( Homecoming)

Tumblers

Socks ( Gold and Pink for October)

Bows ( Purple and Gold, Pink for October)

Payment deadline is August 31, 2026. No refunds

New Como Lions Cheerleader ( 4 Payments)
$50

Make 4 payments of $50. Payments will have to be made manually. Payment deadline is August 31, 2026. No refunds

Returning Cheerleader ( If missing Items)
$100

Payment deadline is August 31, 2026. No refunds

Returning Cheerleader ( If missing Items) 2 Payments
$50
Returning Cheerleader ( No Missing Items)
$50

Payment deadline is August 31, 2026. No refunds

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