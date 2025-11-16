2026 Competition and Costume Fees

1/31/2026 SOLO: Seven Lakes High School
$130
1/31/2026 DUET: Seven Lakes High School
$110

Cost divided by two for each dancer to pay equally ($220)

1/31/2026 TRIO: Seven Lakes High School
$76.66

Cost divided by three for each dancer to pay equally ($230)

2/14/2026 SOLO: Johnson High School
$130
2/14/2026 DUET: Johnson High School
$110

Cost divided by two for each dancer to pay equally ($220)

2/14/2026 TRIO: Johnson High School
$76.66

Cost divided by three for each dancer to pay equally ($230)

2/28/2026 SOLO (STATE): Tompkins High School
$140
2/28/2026 DUET (STATE): Tompkins High School
$115

Cost divided by two for each dancer to pay equally ($230)

2/28/2026 TRIO (STATE): Tompkins High School
$80

Cost divided by three for each dancer to pay equally ($240)

3/7/2026 SOLO (NATIONALS): San Marcos
$150
3/7/2026 DUET (NATIONALS): San Marcos
$120

Cost divided by two for each dancer to pay equally ($240)

