3rd Annual Concert for a Cure Sponsorship Registration

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About this event
Fishers, IN 46055, USA
Anchor the story.
Our highest available sponsorship level for companies that want a visible, meaningful role in the 2026 Concert for a Cure Benefit.
Lead Sponsors receive premium event presence, mission-aligned storytelling, and direct visibility with invited guests, local leaders, and families connected to the fight to end Parkinson’s disease.
Includes 2 minute remarks from stage, signature moment alignment, 4 event guest invitations, a private welcome with co-founders Wendy Chase ans Rob Spalding, and an MJFF partner, a Chef Jay moment for your guests, Indy Boat Co. grand opening invitations, dedicated sponsor email, full campaign social spotlight, large banner visibility, featured website recognition, printed program recognition, and invitation to the Spring 2027 VIP Donor Reception.
Best for companies that want to be remembered as leading partners in funding the science behind breakthroughs.
Champion the cure.
A strong visibility level for companies that want their support to be seen before, during, and after the 2026 Concert for a Cure Benefit.
Partner Sponsors receive guest invitations, expanded digital recognition, meaningful sponsor storytelling, and a stronger presence across the campaign.
Includes 2 event guest invitations, 2 dedicated social posts, featured partner tier on website, large banner visibility (provided by sponsor), printed program recognition, and invitation to the Spring 2027 VIP Donor Reception.
Stand with the mission.
A meaningful sponsorship level for companies, families, and community partners who want to stand behind the fight to end Parkinson’s disease.
Community Sponsors receive mission-aligned recognition and visible support across event materials and foundation communications.
Includes shared sponsor section on website, medium banner visibility, printed program recognition, group sponsor recognition, and invitation to the Spring 2027 VIP Donor Reception.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!