3rd Annual Concert for a Cure Sponsorship Registration

Anchor the story.

Our highest available sponsorship level for companies that want a visible, meaningful role in the 2026 Concert for a Cure Benefit.





Lead Sponsors receive premium event presence, mission-aligned storytelling, and direct visibility with invited guests, local leaders, and families connected to the fight to end Parkinson’s disease.





Includes 2 minute remarks from stage, signature moment alignment, 4 event guest invitations, a private welcome with co-founders Wendy Chase ans Rob Spalding, and an MJFF partner, a Chef Jay moment for your guests, Indy Boat Co. grand opening invitations, dedicated sponsor email, full campaign social spotlight, large banner visibility, featured website recognition, printed program recognition, and invitation to the Spring 2027 VIP Donor Reception.





Best for companies that want to be remembered as leading partners in funding the science behind breakthroughs.