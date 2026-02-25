2026 Concert Weekend

Hosted by
About this event
300 N Main St, Midland, TX 79701, USA
PLEASE NOTE: REGISTRATION FEES ARE NOT A DONATION. Registration Fees help defray event expenses including: snacks, lunch, building rental/custodial fees, reception, postage, printing, recording, & practice vocal tracks.
REGISTRATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE. Should you become unable to attend, please let us know and we will convert your registration fee into a donation to the scholarship fund.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!