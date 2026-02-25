LHS Alumni Chorale

Hosted by

LHS Alumni Chorale

About this event

2026 Concert Weekend

First Methodist Church

300 N Main St, Midland, TX 79701, USA

2026 Concert Weekend Registration
$60

PLEASE NOTE: REGISTRATION FEES ARE NOT A DONATION. Registration Fees help defray event expenses including: snacks, lunch, building rental/custodial fees, reception, postage, printing, recording, & practice vocal tracks.

REGISTRATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE.  Should you become unable to attend, please let us know and we will convert your registration fee into a donation to the scholarship fund.  

Add a donation for LHS Alumni Chorale

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!