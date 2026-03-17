Morris Hills Spiked Shoe Club Inc

Offered by

Morris Hills Spiked Shoe Club Inc

About this shop

2026 Concession Stand Donations - Morris Hills Relays

Monetary Donation item
Monetary Donation
Pay what you can

Support the snack stand with a monetary donation to purchase goods and supplies

Gatorade 20 oz 12 Pack item
Gatorade 20 oz 12 Pack
Pay what you can

Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.

Water 24 Pack item
Water 24 Pack
Pay what you can

Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.

Coke Cans 12 Pack item
Coke Cans 12 Pack
Pay what you can

Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.

Pepsi Cans 12 Pack item
Pepsi Cans 12 Pack
Pay what you can

Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.

Sprite Cans 12 Pack item
Sprite Cans 12 Pack
Pay what you can

Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.

Dr. Pepper Cans 12 Pack item
Dr. Pepper Cans 12 Pack
Pay what you can

Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.

Diet Coke Cans 12 Pack item
Diet Coke Cans 12 Pack
Pay what you can

Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.

Orange Soda 12 Pack item
Orange Soda 12 Pack
Pay what you can

Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.

Ginger Ale Cans 12 Pack item
Ginger Ale Cans 12 Pack
Pay what you can

Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.

Theater Candy Boxes Full Size item
Theater Candy Boxes Full Size
Pay what you can

Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.

Skittles or Starburst Variety Mix Full Size item
Skittles or Starburst Variety Mix Full Size
Pay what you can

Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.

Variety Candy Bars Full Size item
Variety Candy Bars Full Size
Pay what you can

Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.

Assorted Snack Size Chips (30+ Bags) item
Assorted Snack Size Chips (30+ Bags)
Pay what you can

Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.

Cookies - Assorted Snack Pack item
Cookies - Assorted Snack Pack
Pay what you can

Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.

Hamburger Rolls 8 Pack item
Hamburger Rolls 8 Pack
Pay what you can

Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.

Hot Dog Buns 8 Pack item
Hot Dog Buns 8 Pack
Pay what you can

Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.

Watermelon item
Watermelon
Free

Please bring them to the snack stand during the meet on 4/15. Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.

Tray of Sausage and Peppers item
Tray of Sausage and Peppers
Free

Please have this to the snack stand by 9 am on 4/18. Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.

Tray of butter noodles item
Tray of butter noodles
Free

Please have this to the snack stand by 9 am on 4/18. Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.

Tray of pasta with sauce item
Tray of pasta with sauce
Free

Please have this to the snack stand by 9 am on 4/18. Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.

Crockpot of Pulled Pork item
Crockpot of Pulled Pork
Free

Please have this to the snack stand by 9 am on 4/18. Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.

Add a donation for Morris Hills Spiked Shoe Club Inc

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