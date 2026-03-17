2026 Concession Stand Donations - Morris Hills Relays

About this shop
Support the snack stand with a monetary donation to purchase goods and supplies
Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.
Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.
Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.
Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.
Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.
Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.
Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.
Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.
Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.
Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.
Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.
Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.
Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.
Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.
Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.
Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.
Please bring them to the snack stand during the meet on 4/15. Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.
Please have this to the snack stand by 9 am on 4/18. Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.
Please have this to the snack stand by 9 am on 4/18. Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.
Please have this to the snack stand by 9 am on 4/18. Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.
Please have this to the snack stand by 9 am on 4/18. Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!