2026 Concession Stand Donations - NJAC

About this shop
Support the snack stand with a monetary donation to purchase goods and supplies
Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.
Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.
Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.
Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.
Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.
Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.
Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.
Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.
Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.
Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.
Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.
Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.
Please email [email protected] too coordinate drop off. Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.
Please have this to the snack stand by 9 am on 4/18. Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.
Please have this to the snack stand by 9 am on 4/18. Enter $0 for the price as you are donating the goods.
We need roughly 5 lbs of chili per day. Choose 1 for Tuesday & 1 for Wednesday, but please plan to bring both on Tuesday so we have at once.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!