2026 Conference: "Return to the Heart"

Hosted by
About this event
This registration is for a private, single room for two nights. Also included in the registration fee are Friday dinner, Saturday brunch, snack, and dinner, and Sunday luncheon, along with all Conference presentations and materials.
This registration is for a private, single room for two nights at a discounted student price. Also included in the registration fee are Friday dinner, Saturday brunch, snack, and dinner, and Sunday luncheon, along with all Conference presentations and materials.
This registration is for a single occupant of a shared double room for two nights. Also included in the registration fee are Friday dinner, Saturday brunch, snack, and dinner, and Sunday luncheon, along with all Conference presentations and materials.
If you are not registering both occupants for the double room, please contact [email protected] with a roommate preference or one may be randomly assigned.
This registration is for a single occupant of a shared double room for two nights at a discounted student price. Also included in the registration fee are Friday dinner, Saturday brunch, snack, and dinner, and Sunday luncheon, along with all Conference presentations and materials.
If you are not registering both occupants for the double room, please contact [email protected] with a roommate preference or one may be randomly assigned.
This registration is for a single occupant of a shared triple room for two nights. Also included in the registration fee are Friday dinner, Saturday brunch, snack, and dinner, and Sunday luncheon, along with all Conference presentations and materials.
If you are not registering all three occupants for the triple room, please contact [email protected] with a roommate preference or one may be randomly assigned.
This registration is for a single occupant of a shared triple room for two nights at a discounted student price. Also included in the registration fee are Friday dinner, Saturday brunch, snack, and dinner, and Sunday luncheon, along with all Conference presentations and materials.
If you are not registering all three occupants for the triple room, please contact [email protected] with a roommate preference or one may be randomly assigned.
Children under the age of five (5) are welcome to attend the conference at no cost. Childcare will be provided. For those over the age of five (5), please consider how much of an adult meal your child(ren) will eat and calculate accordingly. The rate for meals is $80 per adult for the whole conference. (So, for example, if you have two 7-year-olds who will eat the equivalent of one adult meal, please pay $40 for each child.) Children who are not attending the adult conference presentations are welcome to stay for free in their parents' rooms, provided they share a bed with a parent or bring a sleeping bag to sleep on the floor. Please contact [email protected] for more information.
Commuter registration is for those staying off-site. Included are all meals and Conference programming and materials. Commuters are welcome to remain on-site through evening Compline and fellowship.
This discounted commuter registration option is for students staying off-site. Included are all meals and Conference programming and materials. Commuters are welcome to remain on-site through evening Compline and fellowship.
This registration option is for those attending only a single day of the Conference. Meals, programming, and presentation materials will be provided for the day attended only.
This registration option is for those attending only a single day of the conference at a student discount. Meals, programming, and presentation materials will be provided for the day attended only.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!