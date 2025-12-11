Confronting Domestic Violence, Inc.

Hosted by

Confronting Domestic Violence, Inc.

About this event

2026 Confronting Domestic Violence Golf Outing

1150 Fashion Valley Rd

San Diego, CA 92108, USA

Foursome Ticket
$725
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Ticket includes
- Foursome for full round of 18 holes
- Hole in One Breakfast Sandwich for four (served at registration)
- Driving Range included
2 Golf Carts (2ppl per cart)
- Custom Cart Signs, Rule Sheets & Scorecards
- On course beverage cart service
- Lunch Buffet for four
- 2x drink tickets for each participant

Single Play Ticket
$182

Each Ticket includes
- 1 full round of 18 holes
- 1 Hole in One Breakfast Sandwich (served at registration)
- 2 drink tickets
- Lunch Buffet for one

Add a donation for Confronting Domestic Violence, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!