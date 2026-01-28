Voices for Georgia's Children

Hosted by

Voices for Georgia's Children

About this event

2026 Connecting the Dots Policy Luncheon

196 Montgomery Ferry Dr NE

Atlanta, GA 30309, USA

Individual Ticket
$150

Enjoy the full program and luncheon.

Table Host
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

-A table of 10 to the policy summit.
-Recognition in the event program and on table signage.

Mindful Messenger Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Premier event recognition:
-Logo included in printed and digital materials

-Quarter-page ad in event program

-Includes 4 tickets to policy summit

-Recognition on event signage, social media, and post-event communication

Digital Defender Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

High-visibility event

recognition:

-Featured logo on event website, program, and digital screens.

-Verbal recognition during the policy summit.

-Half-page program advertisement.

-Social media recognition.

-Includes 6 tickets to policy summit.

-Recognition in post-event communication.

Champion for Children Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

2026 Year-Round Benefits

Prominent Sponsor Designation

-Recognized across Voices’ 2026 programming tied to digital well-being and youth mental health.

-Logo included on promotional materials, website landing pages, and event-related

signage throughout the year.

Priority Visibility & Acknowledgement

-Verbal recognition at applicable 2026 public events and convenings.

-Reserved preferred seating for 8 at the policy summit and other Voices’ events throughout the year.

-Sponsor ribbon recognition at all events you attend.


Ongoing Digital Recognition

-Social media recognition series (4-post sequence) at key points in 2026.

-Logo recognition in select email communications about child well-being and digital safety initiatives.

-Inclusion as a supporting partner in the 2026 Annual Impact Report Exclusive Connecting the Dots.

Policy Luncheon Benefits

-Half-page inside front cover advertisement in event program.

-Recognition on event website.

-Video recognition in event welcome.

-Logo in post-event video recap.

Future-Ready Champion Sponsorship
$25,000

Our Future-Ready Presenting Sponsor will receive premier, continuous recognition throughout 2026 across Voices’ platforms. Your partnership positions you as a leading champion for Georgia’s children.


For full details of the benefits garnered by this sponsorship level, reach out to Judy Fitzgerald at [email protected].

Add a donation for Voices for Georgia's Children

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!