2026 Connecting the Dots Policy Luncheon

2026 Year-Round Benefits

Prominent Sponsor Designation

-Recognized across Voices’ 2026 programming tied to digital well-being and youth mental health.

-Logo included on promotional materials, website landing pages, and event-related

signage throughout the year.

Priority Visibility & Acknowledgement

-Verbal recognition at applicable 2026 public events and convenings.

-Reserved preferred seating for 8 at the policy summit and other Voices’ events throughout the year.

-Sponsor ribbon recognition at all events you attend.



Ongoing Digital Recognition

-Social media recognition series (4-post sequence) at key points in 2026.

-Logo recognition in select email communications about child well-being and digital safety initiatives.

-Inclusion as a supporting partner in the 2026 Annual Impact Report Exclusive Connecting the Dots.



Policy Luncheon Benefits

-Half-page inside front cover advertisement in event program.

-Recognition on event website.

-Video recognition in event welcome.

-Logo in post-event video recap.