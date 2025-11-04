2026 Connex Foundation Annual Fundraising Event - Orlando

Hosted by
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
“Because giving leaves footprints, and this year they will echo for decades.”
Reserved for visionary partners who want meaningful influence throughout the event. Includes personalized brand integration and collaborative activation moment- such as theme zone, branded lounge, or curated attendee experience– designed together to maximize visibility, elevate engagement, and leave a lasting impact.
“Igniting creativity, connection, and joyful giving”
Designed for partners who want a strong presence without the full ownership of Tier 5. Includes prominent visibility through displays, VIP access, experiential signage, branding, curated stations, games, and opportunities to enhance the event’s vibe through visually memorable touchpoints.
“Celebrating the spaces we’re fortunate to gather in”
This tier focuses on strategic, meaningful visibility throughout the attendee experience. Includes branding on curated touchpoints such as installations, music moments, decor highlights, signs, and other elements that shape how guests move through and remember the night.
“Be Seen, Be Part of the Moment”
Ideal for sponsors looking to leave a subtle, but consistent mark. Includes brand placement on small-format touchpoints such as accents and venue branding elements- woven thoughtfully through the evening.
“A community that plays together grows together”
Reserved for mission-driven supporters who want to help fuel the energy and purpose of the evening. While this tier does not include on-site branding, all supporters will be acknowledged with gratitude- and our team will find thoughtful ways to recognize their contribution to the movement.
